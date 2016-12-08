Prep hockey: Windom Area rallies past Worthington

After a scoreless first period in the girls game, the Eagles scored four in the final two periods for a 4-0 win. In the boys game, WA scored seven unanswered goals in a 7-2 victory.

Girls

Anna Volk still thinks her team’s offense needs some work.

Even with four goals and 47 shots on goal from the Eagles, the sophomore on Windom Area’s girls hockey team knows her team can play better.

“I think we did good on our defense, but I think our offense still needs to improve. But otherwise, we picked it up in the second and third period a lot more than the first, which was really slow,” Volk said. “We just talked in the locker room a lot about how we have to just step up and if we want to win we can’t be playing the way we are playing in the first. We just kind of motivated each other in the locker room and then we came out the way we wanted to.”

Volk scored twice, including one while her team was shorthanded in the victory.

“We had a couple mistakes but they played better than they have been,” WA head coach Bill Fredin said. “The Worthington goalie made a lot of nice saves, so it was a little more lopsided than the score showed I think. She played really good. But we had more chances than we usually do.”

Worthington goalie Bailey Kruse stopped 43 WA shots in the game.

“She is the backbone of what goes on,” WHS head coach Chad Nickel said of Kruse. “She sees the game differently than the rest of the team. She knows what to do and when she needs to do it.”

After the teams played a scoreless first period, the Eagles struck less than six minutes into the second. Volk scored off a rebound on an assist from Katrina LaCanne. Abby Ignaszewski scored the game’s second goal.

“I got in and got the rebound,” Ignaszewski said. “I think I did pretty well. There was a couple of passes I couldn’t get, but I made up for them with a goal.”

It was her second goal of the season, with the first coming less than a week ago.

“I’ve been catching passes and getting where I’m supposed to be by the net,” Ignaszewski said.

Volk scored a shorthanded goal late in the second period as WA took a 3-0 lead. The game’s final score came less than a minute into the third period by Molly Boyum as the Eagles took the game to improve to 3-3 this season.

“We wanted to get to .500 tonight, that will help us know that we can win games,” Volk said. “Now that we’ve gotten wins we keep pushing ourselves at practices and motivating each other to get better.”

Windom Area 0 3 1 -- 4Worthington 0 0 0 -- 0 Boys

Tyler Morgan knows once his team gets rolling, it’s tough to stop.

After falling behind 2-0 in the second period in a boys hockey team, the Windom Area head coach knew his team needed a spark.

The Eagles responded and scored seven unanswered goals to earn a five-goal victory.

“Once we get going, it’s tough to stop our kids,” said Morgan, the first-year head coach of the Eagles. “Once we get going, we’re downhill and we get going quick. It was a good test for us to be down after the first period and to turn it around and fix it and fix it the right way. We came out hard and took it to them the last two periods.”

Worthington’s Tommy Bauman got the Trojans on the board with a goal in the first period. Colby Nickel scored his first varsity goal in the second as WHS led 2-0.

“We kind of started slow and then we picked it up,” WA freshman Mikal Anderson said. “Coach kind of gave us a little hollar to get us going.”

In a span of 51 seconds, the Eagles knotted the game. Kyle Espenson scored WA’s first goal before Wyatt Schumacher scored the second less than a minute later.

“The first goal got us going and then we were just on a roll. We couldn’t stop,” Anderson said. “It was just a good feeling.”

Anderson scored a power-play goal two minutes later to give the Eagles their first lead of the night.

David Volk scored a goal late in the second as WA led 4-2 after two. Tylan Porath scored a goal in the third and 25 seconds later, Anderson scored his second goal of the night. Espenson scored for the second time in the final minute for the Eagles’ seventh goal to seal WA’s third consecutive victory.

“Seven unanswered goals is pretty unheard of from this program,” Morgan said. “I’m just happy for the kids. There was a lot of negative talk before the season, you never know what to expect and all that. But three wins in a row, that’s a pretty good winning streak for these kids. I’m proud of them. They worked hard and they deserve it.”

For the Trojans, they will look to regroup at home tonight against Breckenridge/Wahpeton.

“Hopefully we can come out faster again like we did tonight and grow from this because we haven’t had that experience of being ahead in a game,” WHS assistant coach Brad Foss said. “Maybe if we do take that lead again, we can be under control and manage the game a little bit better.”

Windom Area 0 4 3 -- 7Worthington 1 1 0 -- 2Luverne 5, Redwood Valley 0

LUVERNE -- Five different players scored for Luverne as it shutout Redwood Valley.

Chris Jelken, Coy Gonnerman, Tyler Reisdorfer, Ben Serie and Jesse Reed all scored for the Cardinals.

Kasyn Kruse picked up assists on four of the five goals. Andrew Reisch, Jelken and Serie also had assists.

Kaden Ericson stopped eight shots for the Cardinals on the way to a shutout.

Luverne had 29 shots on goal.

The Cardinals stay undefeated at 5-0, while Redwood Valley picks up its first loss at 3-1. Next up for Luverne is a home showdown with Waseca.

Redwood Valley 0 0 0 -- 0Luverne 0 3 2 -- 5