Gymnastics: Schneekloth, Schuett lead JCC

Schneekloth won the uneven parallel bars event with an 8.55 score, placed second in the vault (8.675) and second on floor (9.15) en route to a 34.175 all-around total. Schuett won the vault (8.875) and the floor (9.175) events and placed third on the balance beam (8.35) for a 34.125 all-around score.

JCC’s Kenzie Luebben won the balance beam event with an 8.4.

Huskies Hachelle Carson and Haley Handevidt placed second, respectively on bars and beam, with Carson getting 8.35 on bars and Handevidt 8.4 on beam. Handevidt was third on floor (8.925) and third in the all-around (32.9).

Jordan Schneekloth was third on vault (8.6) and Kendall Kapplinger third on bars (8.075) for the Huskies.