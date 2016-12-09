Boys basketball: Kunerth shot sends Fulda to victory

Kunerth’s free throw was the culmination of a Raiders comeback run that included a 3-pointer by Dalton Slinger.

MCC, which jumped out to an early 4-point lead in overtime, attempted a last-second 60-foot shot, but it didn’t go in.

Justin Dierks led the Raiders with 19 points, and had seven rebounds and seven assists.

Dalton Slinger scored seven points -- all in overtime for Fulda. Ben White scored 10 points, while Kunerth scored seven including the game winner.

Cole Bassett led the Rebels with 18 points and Tyler Groves scored 10.

Fulda is now 2-1 overall and 1-1 in Red Rock Conference play, while Murray County Central falls to 2-2 and 0-2.

MCC 25 41 50Fulda 22 41 51

EDGERTON -- In a game Southwest Christian head coach Jeremy Pap said was well-played by both teams in spite of the fact that it was an early-season encounter, the host Eagles defeated crosstown rival Edgerton Public 71-61.

The difference came at the free throw line. Southwest Christian connected on 14 of its 20 charity tosses while the Flying Dutchmen made good on just five of 19.

Jeremy Vander Woude, a senior guard, led Southwest with 20 points. Jacob Van Dam scored 14 points with six rebounds. AJ Vanderby had 14 points and six rebounds. And Isaac Jasper had 12 rebounds to go along with his nine points.

Three Edgerton Public players scored in double figures. Mason Sluis had 21 points and five rebounds, Trey Gilbertson had 16 points and nine rebounds and Dane Niemeyer had 14 points.

Edgerton 25 61Southwest Christian 30 71

TRACY -- Tate Varpness scored 20 points and Darrien Wallin chipped in with 10 as Lakeview got the best of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton.

Lakeview won despite hitting just two of 16 3-point attempts.

Lakeview’s win marred a sterling effort by T-M-B’s Spencer Smith, who scored 26 points and grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds.

Lakeview 28 55T-M-B 18 47

ELLSWORTH -- Senior center Mitch Lonneman led four players into double figures as the Adrian Dragons used their height advantage to a strong rebounding edge and a 21-point victory margin over Ellsworth.

Lonneman finished with 19 points. Jacob Stamer had 13 while Zach Hendel and Nate Lonneman both had 12.

Ellsworth was led by Nathan Wallenberg, who scored 15 points. Jared Leuthold, Brandon Kramer and Zach Buntjer each had six rebounds for the Panthers. Leuthold also had four assists and three steals.

Adrian 45 72Ellsworth 23 51

MOUNTAIN LAKE -- Levi Stoesz filled the box score for Mountain Lake Area as it topped Heron Lake-Okabena.

Stoesz led MLA with 22 points and had six assists and three steals.

Marcus Boyd scored 20 points for the Wolverines, and had four assists and four rebounds, while Aaron Fast scored 11 points.

Logan Knutson led the Wildcats with 17 points, while Hunter Zins and Kurt Obermoller each scored 14.

MLA improves to 4-0 on the season, while HL-O falls to 0-3.

HL-O 25 60MLA 43 73

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- After a close first half, Rock Valley pulled away from Central Lyon after halftime.

JT Van’t Hul led Rock Valley with 21 points, while Brayton Van Kekerix scored 12 and Elliot Van Kekerix scored 11.

Riley Van Wyhe scored 28 points and grabbed seven boards for Central Lyon.

The Lions are 1-3 on the season.

RV 13 31 51 67CLyon 13 26 39 51