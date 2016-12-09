Girls basketball: Adrian starts fast, beats MLA

Kaitlyn Christians had 17 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Adrian effort. Teammate Mia Kunkel had six points.

Margo Stoesz scored 16 points with four rebounds and two steals for MLA. Teammate Liana Blomgren added seven points and 10 rebounds.

Defensive pressure helped the Dragons maintain their lead in the second half.

MLA 10 26Adrian 20 38

SLAYTON -- Lac qui Parle Valley held host Murray County Central to five first-half points and defeated the Rebels by 24.

Lindsay Kranz scored 16 points and teammate Kelsea Lund scored 12 points with nine rebounds and four assists.

No Murray County Central players reached double figures. Riley Schmitz led with nine points and five rebounds.

Lac qui Parle Valley 18 52MCC 5 28

HULL, Iowa -- Out-rebounding Boyden-Hull 41-29 and getting a strong offensive game from Britta Harberts, Sibley-Ocheyedan rolled to a convincing victory.

Harberts scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Generals. Jill Berkland and Toni Lonneman each pulled down 10 rebounds while scoring eight points.

Carley Sievert dealt five steals.

Mallory Niles scored 12 points to lead Boyden-Hull’s offense.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 17 32 48 58Boyden-Hull 11 17 27 40