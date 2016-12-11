Worthington’s Jacob Prunty (126 pounds) and Nic Putnam (285) finished first in their weight classes. Prunty defeated Jacob Hanssen (Harrisonburg) by decision 7-1 in the final. Putnam defeated Trent Epsing (Minneota) 5-2.

Brandon Kempema finished second at 195 pounds, Marcos Herrera finished third at 182 pounds, and Mason Byrne finished third at 170 pounds for Worthington.

Luverne’s Solomon Nielsen took first at 170 pounds, and Jake Haugen took first at 160 pounds. Haugen defeated Nick Shirado (Harrisonburg) by decision 9-6 in the finals. Nielsen won by major decision over Drew Allred (Eagan) 14-5.

Will Natte (145 pounds) and Hunter Baker (106) finished third for the Cardinals.

Scot Edwards placed third for Adrian at 285 pounds, pinning Abdu Seef (Eagan) in 0:31 in the third place match. Mitchell Wagner (220), Dylan Gyberg (195), Marshall Taylor (145) and Logan Taylor (106) all finished fourth for the Dragons.

Jackson County Central’s Jacob Tvinnereim placed first at 145 pounds. He won by major decision 13-4 over Keenan Biddle (United South Central) in the final.

Alex Borsgard finished first at 138 pounds for Windom/Mountain Lake, defeating Kory VanOrt (West Sioux) by 7-0 decision in the finals. Kade Simmons (106) placed second and Brett Willaby (113) placed third.

SIBLEY, Iowa -- Nine Sibley-Ocheyedan wrestlers won their weight classes as the Generals won the Sibley-Ocheyedan invite, scoring 294 points.

Erik Olvera (220 pounds), Hunter Dejong (195), Trent Kruger (182), Garrett Sayler (160), Dylan Schuck (152), Mitch Paca (132), Zak Stanton (126), Trey Schuck (120) and Jose Flores (106) all took first for the Generals.

WABASSO -- Fulda won its second overtime boys basketball game in as many days, defeating Wabasso 87-76 on Saturday, after defeating Murray County Central in overtime on Friday.

Boys basketball

The Raiders outscored Wabasso 13-2 in the bonus frame, after finishing regulation tied at 74.

Matthias Kunerth tallied a double-double for Fulda, scoring 21 points, with 12 rebounds and four steals. Leighton Gale had 18 points for the Raiders, while Justin Dierks had 13 points and six assists. Ben White and Jarred Jans each scored 10 points.

Tony Franta and Myles Zeug each scored 18 points for Wabasso, while Caleb Frericks scored 15.

Fulda improves to 3-1 on the season and hosts Southwest Christian on Tuesday.

SHERBURN -- Luverne jumped out to a 36-24 halftime lead as it defeated Martin County West 62-48.

Layne Curtis led the Cardinals with 19 points, while Cole Claussen scored 17, had seven rebounds and four steals.

Josh Bjerken scored 18 points for MCW, and Wyatt Geistfeld scored 17.

PIPESTONE -- Carter Colemer filled the stat sheet for Pipestone Area as it defeated Windom Area 68-52.

Colemer scored 18 points with five rebounds, three steals and a block.

SHERBURN -- Three players scored in double digits for Martin County West as they picked up a 52-27 girls basketball victory over Luverne.

Girls basketball

Sierra Williamson scored 12, Alyssa Williamson scored 10 and Hunter Wrightson scored 10 for MCW.

Mackenzie Petersen and Kami Sawtelle led Cardinals scorers with five points apiece.

PIPESTONE -- Pipestone Area defeated Windom Area 73-42 in Big South Conference play.

Shelby Bloemendaal scored 19 points for the Arrows, including three three-pointers, and had three rebounds, two assists and three steals.

LUVERNE -- Luverne boys hockey was handed its first loss of the season by Waseca, falling 6-3 on Saturday.

Boys hockey

A Declan Beers goal for the Cardinals with an assist by Tyler Reisdorfer 1:46 into the third period tied the game 3-3, but Waseca put three more goals in the net in the third period. Waseca’s Nick Rolling scored twice and Peter Meyer once in the third.

Jackson Priebe opened the scoring for the Bluejays with an assist by Brandon Dahnert five minutes into the first period. Spencer Heitkamp gave Waseca a 2-1 lead as the first period closed. Meyer added a goal to the tally in the second.

Chris Jelken and Nick Harder scored first and second period goals for the Cardinals.

Waseca put only 16 shots on goal to Luverne’s 34.

WINDOM -- Seven different players scored for Le Sueur-Henderson/St. Peter as it flew by Windom Area 7-1.

Tyson Sowder, Brandon Pelowski, Matt Plieseis, Harry Redmann, Danny McCabe, Jade Reicks and Dominic D’Amato all scored for LS-H/SP.

Mikal Anderson scored Windom Area’s lone goal.

LUVERNE -- Mariah Aukes tallied a hat trick as the Luverne girls hockey team defeated Waseca 4-0.

Girls hockey

Emilie Bartels stopped 32 shots for the Cardinals in the shutout. Madison Crabtree scored a goal and had two assists.

WINDOM -- Molly Boyum’s goal in the final minute of the third period led Windom Area to a 2-1 victory over Le Sueur-Henderson/St. Peter.

Katrina LaCanne scored a goal and had an assist for the Eagles.

Whitney Weick scored L-H/SP’s goal in the first period with an assist from Francesca LoFaro.

L-H/SP had 33 shots on goal to Windom Area’s 29.