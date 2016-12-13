Prep basketball roundup: MLA dominates boards, tops W-WG

The Wolverines had 16 offensive rebounds to nine for W-WG. At the charity stripe, MLA made 16 of 22 attempts while the Chargers converted 15 of 25.

Levi Stoesz led all scorers with 23 points for Mountain Lake Area. Weston Osland had 19, Marcus Boyd 13 and Kris Menken 10.

Westbrook-Walnut Grove was led by Anthony Ross with 16 and Kyle Kuehl had 14.

Mountain Lake Area 35 73Westbrook-Walnut Grove 33 62

ADRIAN -- After a close first half, Adrian outscored Edgerton by 17 points in the second half to come away with a Red Rock Conference victory.

The Dragons were led by Zach Hendel’s 20 points, four rebounds and three steals. Ryan Wieneke added 13 points for Adrian, which led 28-22 at halftime and outscored the Flying Dutchmen 37-20 in the second half. Jacob Stamer, Frank Serrao and Tristan White all had seven points for AHS.

EHS was led by Trey Gilbertson’s 14 points. Thad Gunnink added seven points.

Edgerton 22 42Adrian 28 65

JACKSON -- Zach Bloemker scored 27 points as undefeated Marshall ran away from Jackson County Central.

Mitchell Sueker scored 19 for the Tigers and Weston Baker Magrath scored 16.

Jacob Christopher scored 21 points and had five rebounds for the Huskies, and Nico Feroni scored 19 and had eight boards.

JCC is now 1-1 and plays Windom Area on Friday.

Marshall 43 84JCC 31 62

FULDA -- Jeremy Vander Woude made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 26 points to lead Southwest Christian to a Red Rock Conference victory over Fulda.

Teammate AJ Vanderby added 21 points for the Eagles, who improve to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference. Logan Walhof scored eight for SWC, which had a 53-27 advantage at halftime.

Fulda (3-2, 1-2) was led by Justin Dierks’ 17 points and five rebounds. Ben White added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Dalton Slinger scored eight points.

The Raiders host Edgerton on Friday, while SWC hosts Mountain Lake Area the same night.

Southwest Christian 53 94Fulda 27 57

HILLS -- Preston Wilhelmi scored a game-high 36 points for Hills-Beaver Creek as the Patriots defeated the Wildcats.

Zach Scholten added 16 points and 10 rebounds for H-BC, while Trenton Bass scored 12 and Josh Kueter pulled in eight boards.

Lee Gunther scored 10 points and had five rebounds for HL-O.

The Patriots improve to 2-2.

HL-O 28 39H-BC 44 87

SLAYTON -- Murray County Central raced out to a 42-19 halftime lead and then outscored Ellsworth 26-8 in the second half for a Red Rock Conference victory.

Cole Bassett led all scorers with 18 points for the Rebels. He also had three steals. Tyler Groves scored 10 points and had five rebounds for MCC, while Brady Woldt had a team-high 10 rebounds, of which eight were offensive. Justin Benda led the Rebels with four steals, while Nate Everson had nine points and three assists.

Ellsworth was led by Brandon Kramer’s 11 points. Jared Leuthold had six points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers.

Ellsworth 19 27MCC 42 68

Redwood Valley 77, WA 68

REDWOOD FALLS -- Each team had four players score in double digits as Redwood Valley defeated Windom Area 77-68.

Mitch Irlbeck led RV with 20 points, while James Pendleton scored 19, Logan Josephson scored 13 and Cole Woodford scored 11.

Luke Gilbertson led Windom Area with 16 points, while Ryan Franz scored 11, Wyatt Minion scored 11 and Kobe Lovell scored 10.

WA 26 68RV 30 77R-T-R 81, T-M-B 49

TYLER -- Spencer Smith scored nearly half of his team’s points for Tracy-Milroy-Balaton in its loss to Russell-Tyler Ruthton.

Smith scored 24 points and had 10 rebounds for the Panthers. Moses Dolan added 12 points and three assists.

R-T-R was led by Chris Muecke’s 26 points. Cooper Hansen scored 15 points, while Garrett Kem (11) and Westin Kirk (10) each had double figures for the Knights, who led 51-27 at the half.

T-M-B 27 49

R-T-R 51 81