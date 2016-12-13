Reinhart, a senior do-everything guard, and her Eagles downed Worthington 77-39 Tuesday night, handing the Trojans their second straight loss.

The Trojans (3-2) just didn’t have the offense to keep up with New Ulm, now 6-0 on the season.

“They shot close to 60 percent from the 3-point line. They had it 10 to 15 points most of the first half and extended it when we went in (at halftime). Then in the second half they continued where they left off,” Lindner said.

Reinhart finished with 32 points. Teammates Joey Batt had 16 and Emma Bute 12.

Nyamer Diew, a freshman forward, scored 11 points for Worthington.

Lindner said the Trojans fared better when they discovered that New Ulm lacks one thing -- a strong inside game. Until the visitors were able to work the ball inside, they relied too often on jump shots which, when missed, resulted in easy shots for the Eagles who released their guards the moment Worthington’s shots were attempted. Lindner said he tried to get his team to use more patience, but they sometimes shot the ball too quickly.

Worthington 20 39New Ulm 44 77WORTHINGTON (3FG-2FG-FT) -- Diew 0-4-3-11, Sauerbrei 0-1-2-4, Alwal 0-2-2-6, Thuringer 0-0-1-1, Weg 0-2-1-5, Shaffer 1-1-2-7, Chan 0-1-0-2, Rosenberg 0-0-1-1. Totals 1-12-12-39.NEW ULM (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Reinhart 2-10-6-32, Bute 4-0-0-12, Elkanger 0-2-0-4, Batt 0-7-2-16, C.Dobie 0-1-0-2, Botten 0-1-0-2, Wieland 1-2-0-7, Hogue 0-1-0-2. Totals 7-24-8-77.

EDGERTON -- Free throws by Chynna Berning and Jenny Nelson were the difference for Edgerton in a comeback victory over Fulda.

With the score tied in the final 30 seconds, Berning made a pair of foul shots and Nelson added one to give the Flying Dutchmen (3-0) a three-point lead. A last-second shot by Fulda was off the mark.

The Raiders led early and had a 32-26 lead at the break. They led by 11 points in the second half before EHS made its comeback.

Berning had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Nelson had 15 points. Elizabeth Buckridge had 12 points, while Jordyn Smit had 10. Halle Wassink scored six points to go with 12 rebounds.

Fulda was led by Randi Tiesler, who finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Evany Luna scored 13 points and collected 11 rebounds, while Emily Schroer had 10 points.

EHS is at Hills-Beaver Creek on Thursday.

Fulda 32 63Edgerton 26 66

LAMBERTON -- Four players scored in double figures as Red Rock Central eased past Heron Lake-Okabena.

Kaitlyn Rindfleisch led the way with 25 points. Rachel Kedl had 19, Ramsey Piotter 16 and Haley Simondson 12.

Rindfleisch and Kedl also pulled down nine rebounds apiece. Piotter had five assists and five steals.

Kiana Leighty and Abi Fest scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, for HL-O.

The win upped RRC’s record to 3-2.

Heron Lake-Okabena 30 40Red Rock Central 41 79

MORGAN -- Paige Richert’s big night led Cedar Mountain/Comfrey past Mountain Lake Area.

Richert scored 26 points, while Abby Jemmings scored 18 for the Cougars.

Taylor Naas led MLA with 9 points. Liana Blomgren trailed with eight.

The Wolverines fall to 1-4 and play Fulda on Thursday.

Mountain Lake Area 21 41Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 47 75

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Five players scored at least eight points to lead Sioux Center past Sibley-Ocheyedan.

Alexis Toering led all scorers with 12 points. She also had six steals and nine rebounds for SC.

S-O was led by Britta Harberts’ 10 points and eight rebounds. Carley Sievert had eight points and two steals, while Jill Berkland had seven points, six rebounds and two assists.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 11 23 26 36

Sioux Center 24 52 68 76