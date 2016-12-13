Wrestling: W/MLA falls to T-M-B/W-WG, W-RRC

Bucholz pinned Jabari Carlton in 5:46, while Mayer pinned Jesse Jepsen in 3:39. Dereck Ellingson of T-M-B/W-WG won by 4-2 decision over Kade Sammons at 120 pounds, but Ayden Horner won by 9-4 decision over Micah Holmberg (106).

T-M-B/W-WG won five matches by forfeit.

W/MLA’s Zach Spinks (132) pinned Tyler Vandendriessche, and Alex Borsgard (138) pinned Anthony Axford. Brett Willaby of W/MLA picked up a major decision 18-4 over Levi Ellingson. Hunter Ekstrom (W/MLA) won by 4-2 decision over Derek VanDam at 126 pounds.

W/MLA won by forfeit at 220 pounds.

In another match Tuesday, Wabasso/Red Rock Central got three pin victories and four forfeit victories to build a big lead over W/MLA en route to a 45-24 victory.

Devan Liebl of W/RRC pinned Jabari Carlton in 3:09 at 220 pounds, Isaac Schmiesing (W/RRC) pinned Eli Mutz in 1:14 at 285 pounds, and Mason Irlbeck pinned Micah Holmberg in 1:01 at 106 pounds. Cole Werner of W/RRC won by 4-2 decision over Jesse Jepsen.

W/MLA’s Brett Willaby pinned Ben Johnson in 1:49 at 113 pounds. Hunter Ekstrom (W/MLA) won by major decision 14-1 over Alex Schmiesing at 120 pounds. Kade Sammons (W/MLA) won by 16-1 tech fall over Josh Hesse at 126 pounds. Alex Borsgard (W/MLA) won by 7-4 decision over Jared Schroepfer at 152.