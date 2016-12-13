Prep hockey: Luverne only needs one to top Albert Lea

Luverne’s goal came in the first from Brynn Thier, giving LHS a 1-0 lead.

After that, Albert Lea goalie Maddie Schneider stopped every other attempt as the Cardinals put 28 shots on goal.

The Tigers also had 28 shots on goal, with Bartels stopping each one.

Each team of was 0 for 3 on power plays.

Luverne (5-2-1) hosts Mankato East/Loyola on Saturday.

Albert Lea 0 0 0 -- 0Luverne 1 0 0 -- 1Boys

MARSHALL -- Kyle Espenson scored two goals for the Windom Area Eagles against Marshall in a boys hockey game, but the Tigers were too much in a five-goal victory.

Espenson scored in the second and added a power-play goal in the third off an assist from Alex Woizeschke.

Marshall’s Mason Plante scored twice and had an assist, while Jack Boerboom had two goals. Dylan Criquet-Danielson and Chase VanDeVere each had a goal and an assist. Mason Penske added two assists.

The Tigers had 46 shots on goal, with Josiah Quintero stopping 27 shots and Peter Ignaszewski making 19 saves. The Eagles had 20 shots.

WA (3-5) hosts Waseca on Thursday.

Windom Area 0 1 1 -- 2

Marshall 2 4 1 -- 7