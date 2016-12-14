Today, however, it’s hats-off time to the Adrian Dragons boys basketball team and the Sibley-Ocheyedan wrestling squad. The Dragons are surprising some with their 4-0 start to the 2016-17 campaign. The Generals are probably surprising no one with how well they’ve gotten out of the gate.

The Dragon boy hoopsters were nothing to write home about last season as they posted an 8-16 record under first-year head coach Blake Miller. But they’re 4-0 so far this year, and it hasn’t been a soft 4-0 by any judgment.

They’ve beaten Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-57, Southwest Minnesota Christian 59-47, Ellsworth 72-53 and Edgerton 65-42. R-T-R and Southwest Christian are both currently 3-1.

“We knew we were going to be tested by R-T-R and Southwest right away,” said Miller on Wednesday. “And we knew we were going to find out who we are either way.”

In the Edgerton victory on Tuesday, the Dragons outscored the Flying Dutchmen 37-20 in the second half. Senior 6-2 post Zach Hendel scored 20 points with four rebounds and three steals.

In four games, Hendel -- whose quickness and nice touch off the glass makes up for his rather short height for a post player -- has never scored less than 20 points or more than 21. How’s that for being consistent?

It helps to have senior center Mitchell Lonneman back this year. Lonneman was Adrian’s lone All-Red Rock Conference player a year ago, and the double-teams he draws helps everybody. Lonneman scores an average of 12 points per game thus far, and his ability to pass out of the double-team is an added benefit.

When asked to assess his team after four games, Miller cites experience.

“I have nine seniors, and they all have experience. I have nine seniors who’ve all taken on a leadership role in their own ways,” he said.

The Dragons are essentially using the same offense they used last year, and the same defense, too. The offense puts emphasis on pushing the ball up the court -- on getting the rebound and running with it.

The Dragons have their goals clearly set.

“We’re slowly working toward them,” said the coach.

Further south in Sibley and Ocheyedan, the Generals are not shy about what they’d like to accomplish in the Iowa state wrestling tournament this winter.

A championship? Why not?

Sibley-Ocheyedan, which placed third in the state Class 1A team tournament last season, is currently 7-0 in dual meets this year, having already won two tournaments. They’re relatively healthy. State qualifier Matt Naig (HWT) is nursing a knee injury, and Strandberg plans to rest him until after the Christmas break -- just as a precaution. But other than that, and a few minor bumps and bruises to a couple other General wrestlers, the team is in fighting form.

“Our numbers are fairly good for us. We have around 20 kids. That’s pretty normal for us. Last year we had 15 and we were able to get third in the state,” head coach Ben Strandberg explained on Wednesday. “We came in this year with some pretty high goals. We’ve been ranked as high as third. I think we’re ranked fourth now by IA Wrestling.”

You can’t be a champion without the right attitude. And Strandberg teaches attitude. Not to be cocky, but to act like a winner on and off the mat.

“It just really comes down to preaching. We really want to live the championship lifestyle,” said the coach, who adds, “I have a group that I really don’t have to get on top of to do an extra workout during the day.”

Naig is just one of several returning individual state qualifiers. Dylan Schuck (152 pounds), Garrett Sayler (160), Trent Kruger (170-182) and Hunter DeJong (195) have also been there, and they’re not the kind who rest on their laurels.

Coach Strandberg says the wrestling is hard-nosed in the practice room every night. And the state entrants nurture healthy in-house rivalries that make them all better.

With the veterans, practices are about fine-tuning. “These kids have been shown every move in the book the last three years,” said Strandberg. “We really work at positioning, and keeping ourselves in the right spot. It’s not so much about moves; it’s about being comfortable in your position.”