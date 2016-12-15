Girls basketball: Fulda's Tiesler scores 1,000th point

“She’s done a great job, she’s a third-year starter and she got it early here in her senior year,” Fulda head coach Gregg Slaathaug said. “I’m very proud of her. She works extremely hard.”

Tiesler finished with 14 points and five assists for the Raiders, who earned a 70-65 victory over Mountain Lake Area.

“She also has a lot of assists for us the last three years,” Slaathaug said. “She has the ball in her hands a lot. She has to bring the ball up the floor and score some points. It’s a nice accomplishment for her and her teammates because we do run some pretty good sets for her and everyone touches it and screens for her. It’s always fun to have a kid do that. It’s the 10th one I’ve had and it’s pretty special.”

Evany Luna scored 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Emily Schroer had 14 points, while Courtney Zins had nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Raiders, who improve to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the Red Rock Conference.

Mountain Lake Area was led by Taylor Naas’ 18 points. Margo Stoesz had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Liana Blomgren finished with 10 points and nine rebounds for the Wolverines, who led much of the first half. The Raiders, however, took a lead late in the first half and built a double-digit advantage in the second before MLA made a late run.

The Wolverines (1-5) are at Southwest Christian today in a girl/boy doubleheader, while Fulda is at Westbrook-Walnut Grove on Tuesday.

MLA 30 65Fulda 32 70

EDGERTON -- Chantel Groen was nearly unstoppable for Southwest Christian.

The senior forward scored 30 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and had four steal for the Eagles, who improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Red Rock Conference with a victory over Adrian.

Brooklyn DeKam added 15 points and four rebounds for SWC, while Emily Nerem had 12 points and dished out nine assists.

Adrian was led by Paige Bullerman, who had 12 points. Moriah Bullerman scored eight points.

SWC hosts Mountain Lake Area in a girl/boy doubleheader today.

Adrian 17 36SWC 39 70

HILLS -- Sidney Fick scored 33 points and pulled down eight rebounds as Hills-Beaver Creek routed Edgerton to improve to 3-2 on the young season.

Grace Bundesen scored 18 points and had 11 rebounds to aid the Patriots’ effort.

For Edgerton, Jenny Nelson scored 14 points and Chynna Berning tallied 11.

H-BC out-rebounded Edgerton 39-30 as a team.

Edgerton 27 47Hills-Beaver Creek 42 72

SLAYTON -- Host Murray County Central outscored Westbrook-Walnut Grove 19-11 in the second half and earned a 7-point victory.

Rachel Van Iperen led the Rebels with 17 points, and she also pulled down 10 rebounds. Teammates Katlyn Knakmuhs and Mallory Loosbrock grabbed 12 and 11 rebounds, respectively, as MCC out-rebounded the Chargers 45-27.

Emma Woelber led W-WG scorers with nine points. Camryn Bunting had eight rebounds for the Chargers (1-4, 0-3). Grace Woelber had eight points, three assists and two steals for W-WG, which is at Hendricks on Monday.

W-WG 21 32MCC 20 39