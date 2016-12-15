Prep hockey: New Ulm sweeps Windom Area

Dani Weiss and Molly Scheid also scored in the first period for NU, which led 4-0 at the first intermission. Jackie Cowing scored in the second period for the home team. New Ulm had 63 shots on goal in the game, with Windom Area’s Emily Steen making 58 saves.

Windom Area 0 0 0 -- 0New Ulm 4 1 0 -- 5

WINDOM -- After a scoreless first period, Waseca scored twice in the second and once in the third to earn a victory in boys hockey.

Jackson Priebe and Nick Rolling each scored in the second for the Bluejays -- with each assist going to Peter Meyer. Spencer Heitkamp scored on an assist from Rolling in the third.

Waseca had 48 shots on goal, with Josiah Quintero making 45 saves for the Eagles.

Waseca 0 2 1 -- 3Windom Area 0 0 0 -- 0