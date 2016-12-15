Boys basketball: Hansen lifts RRC; PA tips Worthington

The Falcons, who improve to 4-0 this season, fell behind early against the Knights and trailed 16-3. Behind 15 first-half points -- on five 3-pointers -- from Garrett Kern, R-T-R had a 28-19 lead at the break.

The Knights were able to maintain that lead and were up nine points with five minutes to go. With just over two minutes left, they still had a seven-point advantage.

But then Hansen took over. The junior guard scored all six of his points in the final two minutes for the Falcons. Aided by a key 3-pointer from Taylor Bunting, the Falcons narrowed the deficit and were down 43-42 with 22 seconds left and Hansen was at the line. He made one of two to tie the game. On the ensuing possession, the RRC defense trapped the Knights, forcing a turnover. Without taking a timeout, the Falcons worked the ball into Hansen who shot a 12-footer. The ball bounced straight up off the rim and down through as the buzzer sounded, sending RRC to its fourth victory to start the season.

Luke Engen had 10 points and 17 rebounds for the Falcons, while Bunting added 10 points. Trevor Pederson had nine points, while Brady Rasmussen had eight points, eight rebounds and five assists. Hansen finished with six points, five rebounds and four steals.

The final game of the Wabasso tournament -- which will feature RRC and Adrian -- will be Dec. 28th. The Falcons host Murray County Central on Thursday.

RTR 28 43RRC 19 45PA 70, Worthington 63

PIPESTONE -- Clint Meyer described it as “kind of one of those classic Southwest Conference battles.”

Veterans of the old Southwest boys basketball rivalries can relate. Thursday’s Worthington-Pipestone Area clash was decided through the new Big South Conference, but it was old-school with plenty of hard-nosed action. Pipestone Area won it, 70-63, by employing motion offense, good screens and taking advantage of defensive lapses by Coach Meyer’s Trojans in the second half.

“We had a one-point deficit at halftime. And early in the second half we jumped out to a four-point lead,” Meyer said. “We had three or four possessions where we just kind of lost track of guys defensively.”

Junior forward Ethan Baartman scored 21 points to pace the Arrows. Teammates Tyl Woelber and Carter Colemer scored 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Tyler Linder had a strong game for Worthington, with 29 points. Zach Boever added 11. Linder and Boever each had 10 rebounds individually. Boever had three steals and Dawet Asefa also had three.

Beside the defensive lapses in the second half, Worthington was hurt by sub-par free throw shooting and cold 3-point shooting. The Trojans made just 19 of 32 shots from the foul line compared to the Arrows’ 15 of 21. From beyond the arc, WHS was just 2-for-16.

In a Tuesday victory over Fairmont, Worthington hit eight of 10 3-pointers in the first half.

The loss drops Worthington to 3-3 on the season. Pipestone Area is 3-1.

Worthington 34 63Pipestone Area 35 70WORTHINGTON (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Othow 0-0-0-0, Boever 0-3-5-11, Asefa 1-0-1-4, Koepsell 0-1-0-2, Huisman 1-0-0-3, Merrigan 0-3-1-7, Boneschans 0-2-3-7, Linder 0-10-9-29. Totals 2-19-19-63.PIPESTONE AREA (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Colemer 2-1-5-13, Bobendrier 0-1-0-2, Carson 0-2-0-4, Kennedy 0-1-1-3, Pottratz 0-1-6-8, Baartman 2-7-1-21, Zephier 0-2-0-4, Woelber 0-6-3-15. Totals 4-20-15-70.