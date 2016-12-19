On the other end of the Daily Globe coverage area, Jackson County Central boys coach Trent Sukalski is determined to keep some things the same even as he makes necessary tweaks to the Huskies’ style. It’s all done, of course, to help his team repeat as a section tournament champion.

Circumstances (and expectations) being what they are, both Nerem and Sukalski hope to make repeat state tournament trips in 2017. Both teams are state-ranked, the Eagles sixth in Class A and the Huskies fourth in Class 2A, and return a bunch of solid athletes to get them where they want to go.

Less than a week before Christmas, I checked in with both coaches.

Tough love in Edgerton

To see her, and to listen to her talk, it’s difficult to imagine Denise Nerem getting tough with anyone. But that sweet, motherly nature isn’t the complete story. Nerem, by her own admission, holds “extremely tough” basketball practices at Edgerton Southwest Christian and can be, believe it or not, very demanding.

The Eagles are 5-0 so far in 2016-17 and have scored at least 70 points (with a high of 94) in every contest. And somehow, that’s not good enough.

Nerem pushes hard, she says, in part because the Eagles don’t have the funds to travel far outside the general vicinity during the regular season. That lack of exposure can be limiting, so the veteran coach tries to instill mental toughness throughout the year.

“We just need to push each other hard during the season,” Nerem said on Monday.

Fortunately, the players have bought in.

“They haven’t folded at all. They haven’t given in in any way,” she said.

Having to pass up invitations to attend big tournaments can hamper a team at state tournament-time. Because Southwest Christian’s 2015-16 regular season schedule wasn’t judged to be as rigorous as some of the other state tournament teams last March, the Eagles, despite their 27-1 record, were matched with third-seed Maranatha Christian Academy in the first round and were ousted from further competition in a 91-79 loss.

This year, the Eagles come stocked once again with exceptional athletes. Senior forward Chantel Groen, a first-team Daily Globe All-Area pick, is averaging 25.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game so far. Though she measures just 5-9, she’s an uncommonly gifted athlete with quick, decisive moves around the basket.

Also leading the way this year are junior Brooklyn DeKam, who averages 15.5 points and three rebounds per game, defends well on the perimeter, and shoots a mean 3-pointer; and junior guard Emily Nerem (10 points, 3 rebounds, 7.5 assists per game), who is an outstanding ball distributor. Jazlyn Prins, a freshman, contributes 10 points, 4.5 rebounds and three steals per outing.

Coach Nerem disputes any notion that she and the Eagles feel pressure because of last season’s accomplishments and their current state rank.

“The pressure is coming from us,” she said. “Because we have real high expectations for ourselves.”

Same JCC goal, different look

The Huskies boys have played only two games in the 2016-17 basketball season, in part due to their own designs. Since JCC annually expects to make a deep run during the football season, the school tries not to schedule many early-season games so that its basketball athletes have more time to practice.

But practice, schmactice. Now the Huskies want more games.

They’re 1-1, with a 93-90 win over St. James Area and an 84-62 loss to Marshall, which is ranked No. 5 in Class 3A.

Sukalski said his team competed well against the Tigers, but “their size just got to be too much.”

Size is more of an issue for Jackson County Central this season because its dominating big man of a year ago, 6-9 first-team Daily Globe All-Area center Bodey Behrends, has done the unthinkable and graduated.

Even so, Sukalski likes his team. He likes it very much. This year’s inside presence, 6-1 senior Nico Feroni, scored 18 and 19 points in JCC’s first two games and rebounded well.

Also on hand this winter are senior starters Jacob and Ryan Christopher, and part-time starter Chris Gumto. Feroni and Easton Bahr are two more seniors with extensive playing time.

“We’re gonna be pretty good,” Sukalski said on Monday. “We can put the ball in the basket. We’re going to go up and down the floor. We’re going to be a good defensive team. We’re going to go after you.”

Being without Behrends figures to be especially telling on defense, where his shot-blocking ability intimidated every rival. The tallest Husky on the 2016-17 roster is 6-4 reserve Zach Bargfrede.

So perhaps the most intriguing change on the JCC squad this year has to do with the way Sukalski is reorganizing his defense. Last season, he could identify the other team’s weakest shooter and basically ignore him while keeping Behrends near the basket to be the bodeyman … er, bogeyman. This year, the Huskies will employ a more conventional scheme.

The goals, though, remain the same as last year -- to win the section tournament and earn a state berth.

“We think if we work hard, we get better every day, this stuff kind of takes care of itself,” Sukalski said.

JCC had a great run in 2015-16, culminating in a hard-fought 96-90 loss to Braham in the Class 2AA state championship game. Sukalski says it won’t be easy for JCC to win its section this time, but if the Huskies prevail, he knows that “in the final eight, anything can happen.”

Says he: “Nobody gave us a chance last year when we got to the state tournament.”