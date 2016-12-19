Boys basketball roundup: Eagles hand Adrian its first loss

Zach Wormstad and Wyatt Minion each scored 15 points for WA.

Kaiden Elder scored 13 points and had six rebounds, Luke Gilbertson scored nine points and Dalton Smith had seven rebounds for the Eagles.

Zach Hendel led the Dragons with 16 points.

Windom Area improves to 1-3 on the season, while Adrian falls to 5-1.

Adrian 25 48WA 33 63Edgerton 75, Ellsworth 45

EDGERTON -- Thad Gunnink stuffed the stat sheet for Edgerton’s first boys basketball win of the season, a victory over Ellsworth.

Gunnink scored 22 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had four steals.

Dayne Niemeyer led the Flying Dutchmen with 27 points, and had four assists and four steals. Mason Sluis scored 12 points for Edgerton.

Grant Jansma led Ellsworth with 14 points.

Jared Leuthold had six rebounds and four assists for the Panthers, while Rison Curtis had five rebounds and three assists.

Edgerton is now 1-4 on the season and hosts Heron Lake-Okabena on Thursday. Ellsworth falls to 0-4 and hosts Hills-Beaver Creek on Thursday.

Ellsworth 24 45Edgerton 39 75RV 77, Luverne 40

LUVERNE -- Luverne struggled to put the ball in the hoop, shooting only 15-for-51 from the field in its loss to Redwood Valley.

Cole Woodford scored 17 points for Redwood Valley, while James Pendleton scored 16 and Mitch Irlbeck scored 11.

Layne Curtis led Luverne with 13 points, and Cole Clausen scored seven points and had five rebounds.

With the loss, Luverne falls to 1-3 on the season and hosts Hills-Beaver Creek today.

RV 42 77Luverne 20 40South O’Brien 49, H-LP 48

LAKE PARK, Iowa -- South O’Brien topped Harris-Lake Park in a thriller that came down to the final fractions of a second.

With 0.2 seconds to go and the game tied at 48, H-LP had to inbound the ball the full length of the court and the inbounder hit the ceiling. South O’Brien got the ball and drew a holding foul, and the free throw shooter made the first shot and purposely missed the second to seal the game.

Bret Sohn led the Wolves with 22 points, while Jordan Kyle had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Zach Heikens scored 10.

Cameron Maxwell scored 15 points for South O’Brien and Carson Louscher scored 14.

Harris-Lake Park is now 1-4 and plays MMCRU tomorrow.

SO 14 28 34 49H-LP 14 28 37 48CLyon 61, Boyden-Hull 49

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- Ryan Metzger scored 20 points for Central Lyon in its victory over Boyden-Hull.

Riley Van Wyhe notched a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Lions.

Marcus Rens led B-H with 19 points, while Jacob Schafer scored 12.

The Lions are now 2-4 and play Sioux Center today.

B-H 16 25 31 49CLyon 15 26 37 61