Girls basketball roundup: Luverne tops Redwood Valley

The Cardinals had a good night on the boards, totalling 31 rebounds, led by Jadyn Anderson and Hailey Remme who each had seven.

Remme and Anderson were also the leading scorers for the Cardinals, scoring 13 and 12 respectively. Gracie Bosch had seven points and three rebounds.

Lexi Klinker led Redwood Valley with 10 points and hit two 3-pointers.

The Cardinals are now 4-2 and play Pipestone Area today.

WINDOM -- Windom Area played great defense and won the turnover battle in its victory over Adrian.

Madison Maras led the Eagles with 27 points, while Hallie Will scored 13 points and Maurissa Isaacs scored nine.

Paige Bullerman led the Dragons with 14 points, while Hannah Bullerman scored 10.

The Eagles are now 2-4 on the season and play Canby on Thursday. Adrian falls to 3-3 and plays Hills-Beaver Creek today.

Adrian 22 42WA 25 63Hendricks 62, W-WG 48

HENDRICKS -- Each team had four players score in double digits as Hendricks topped Westbrook-Walnut Grove

Greta Johnson led Hendricks with 18 points, while Kristina Poolish scored 13, Kaylee Johnson scored 12 and Sophie Johnson scored 12.

Avoree Bakken led the Chargers with 13 points, Emma Woelber scored 11, Grace Woelber scored 10 and Lina Vue scored 10.

Bakken also led with nine rebounds, while Camryn Bunting had eight.

W-WG is now 2-4 on the season and plays Fulda today.

W-WG 26 48Hendricks 27 62