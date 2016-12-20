Prep wrestling: Trojans set a good tone, beat New Ulm Area

Damon Schutz is young but not inexperienced, and on Tuesday the eighth-grader looked very sharp in beating New Ulm Area freshman Jackson Bode 10-2 to start his Worthington Trojans off right.

Worthington went on to defeat New Ulm 44-15 in the Trojans’ first home meet of the 2016-17 season. The hosts won the first four weight classes to assume a 21-0 lead, lost the next five to let the Eagles climb to within 21-15, then outscored the visitors 23-0 the rest of the way. WHS head coach Mark Prunty made special mention of Schutz, who scored his first points in the second period for a 2-0 lead, added near fall points in the third, and later executed a textbook fireman’s carry on his way toward a major decision.

“He wrestled the best match I’ve seen him wrestle all year. He got us started,” said Prunty, who added that a year ago Schutz was on the small side of his 106-pound weight class.

“He’s growing into his weight,” said the coach.

Schutz is also wise beyond his years, having participated in the Worthington youth wrestling program since (according to his recollection) age “4 or 5.” This past offseason, he said, “I worked on my shots a lot. I went to a camp with my coach and teammates. I had a lot of help from my uncle.”

His uncle, Mike Cuperus, schooled Schutz with 1-on-1 sessions involving mostly takedowns and sit-outs. That, plus the in-season workout sessions in the high school wrestling room, has added to his confidence.

Against Bode, Schutz went straight to work.

“You gotta set the tone for the rest of the team,” he said Tuesday night. After he scored on his initial takedown, he said he felt more comfortable going for more “shots,” though he admitted his favorite thing is compiling back points.

“Mainly when you put ‘em on their back,” he said. “You get a lot of points for your team.”

Teammate Erik Artiga followed at 113 pounds with a fall in just 32 seconds over New Ulm’s Carter Brandes, and Jaden Hennings picked up a forfeit for Worthington at 120. At 126, Jacob Prunty toyed with the Eagles’ Cole Ranweiler on the way to an 18-1 technical fall in 5:08.

The Eagles won the next five weight classes from 132 pounds to 160, but they didn’t dominate. Ryan Wacker beat Alex Magana 5-0 at 132, Sean Howk beat Ethan Pavelko 5-2 at 138, Hunter Ranweiler decisioned Brayden Donkersloot 4-0 at 145, Lane Miller edged Frank Rogers 4-3 at 152 and Tanner Stark topped Jacob Neuberger 9-2 at 160.

Rogers led Miller 3-2 in the third period but rode too high and gave up a reversal with 17 seconds left in his match. Neuberger scored on Stark as time expired in his match, avoiding a major decision.

Coach Prunty praised all of his middle weights for hanging tough against the meat of New Ulm’s order.

“We had a real good night. We won some big matches,” he said. “But what I look at on the scoreboard, the five losses. We only gave up 15 points. And they’ve got four guys in there that are as good as any in the section.

“If you can limit it to three points, that’s going to help us in the long run.”

Worthington reasserted itself at 170 pounds as Mason Byrne scored a 16-0 technical fall on New Ulm’s Matt Guggisberg. There was a double-forfeit at 182, followed by two Trojan falls. Vince Riley pinned the Eagles’ Hunter Landsteiner in just 44 seconds at 195 before Brandon Kempema pinned Noah Linscheid in 3:21. At heavyweight, the Trojans’ Nic Putnam was declared the winner by forfeit.

Worthington 44, New Ulm Area 15106-Schutz (W) MD Bode 10-2; 113-Artiga (W) pin Brandes :32; 120-Hennings (W) by forfeit; 126-Prunty (W) TF C.Ranweiler 5:08; 132-Wacker (NU) dec. Magana 5-0; 138-Howk (NU) dec. Pavelko 5-2; 145-H.Ranweiler (NU) dec. Donkersloot 4-0; 152-Miller (NU) dec. Rogers 4-3; 160-Stark (NU) dec. Neuberger 9-2; 170-Byrne (W) TF Guggisberg 1:26; 182-double forfeit; 195-Riley (W) pin Landsteiner :44; 220-Kempema (W) pin Linscheid 3:21; 285-Putnam (W) by forfeit.