Gymnastics: Trojans start slow, finish strong

The Trojans started the night with the uneven parallel bars -- an event that head coach Joni Reitmeier has said is their weakest. The top score on bars was Worthington’s Taylor Eggers’ 8.5, followed by McKenna Prunty’s 8.2. Redwood Valley’s Hannah Stevenson took third (8.1).

Eggers finished first in the all-around, scoring 36.375, while Worthington’s Maria Contreras took second (35.775), and Prunty finished third (35.75).

“We had a few mishaps on bars,” Reitmeier said. “People who don’t know the routine very well, maybe wouldn’t catch all of the small things. It’s not like there was anything drastic, but it was enough to really bring our bar scores down three-to five-tenths which is a lot. So for us to score a 142, that means we really picked it up in the other events.”

Boy, did they ever pick it up after that. The Trojans bounced right back and put up sky-high numbers in their second event, the vault. Prunty took first for the Trojans in vault, scoring 9.425. Eggers trailed right behind with a 9.4, and Maria Contreras finished third (9.3).

But it was the last event of the night -- the floor exercise -- that really put the meet over the top for Worthington.

“We really pulled it all together on the floor,” Reitmeier said. “That was the best floor of the year, and maybe the best they have ever done. That was super, super exciting.”

Eggers closed out the floor for the Trojans with a near-perfect performance, earning a 9.6 -- good enough for first place. Prunty took second with her routine set to a Broadway musical overture (9.5), and Contreras finished third (9.4).

While she didn’t place, Presley Eggers jump-started Worthington’s floor exercise with a routine full of flair and excitement.

“Presley started us off with a fabulous routine,” Reitmeier said. “She is an amazing dancer and added in the tumbling. And then the other girls just built off her from there. She is a great start-off person because she has that fun, ‘let’s get this party started,’ air about her that is contagious.”

On balance beam, Contreras earned the top score (9.1), while Taylor Eggers finished second (8.875) and Prunty finished third with 8.625,

“Our balance beam was maybe a little bit shaky,”Reitmeier said. “We had some girls hang on. But sometimes you just have to hope you can hang on.”

The Trojans go into the winter break on a hot streak, having scored over 142 in back-to-back meets and are ready to go to work to improve heading into the next part of the season.

“We are going to work on some exciting new skills that we are hoping and praying we can get down so we can add them into our routines,” the coach said. “And we’re going to work on cleaning everything up so it looks clean and we have tight landings.”

The Trojans JV squad also won, topping the Cardinals 131.5-109.8.

Worthington’s Abby Bristow won the JV all-around, scoring 33.4, Claire Ludes (Worthington) took second (31.45), and Redwood Valley’s Madeline Evans rounded out the top three, scoring 25.6.

WINDOM -- Mareah Carlson took the all-around crown for Windom Area/Mountain Lake Area in its victory over St. James Area.

Carlson scored 30.725 points to lead all finishers, while teammates Katelyn Nichols (29.55), and Brooklyn Paulson (28.125) finished second and third.

Carlson took first in the vault with an 8.65, Nichols (8.35) finished second, and Paulson’s 8.25 was good for third.

Nichols took the uneven parallel bars, scoring 7.175. Carlson finished second (6.975), and SJA’s Korryn Karau (6.6) finished third.

Paulson (7.05) finished first in balance beam, Carlson (7.0) finished second, and SJA’s Elizabeth Asendorf finished third.

Carlson finished first in the floor exercise with an 8.1, while Nichols (7.75) took second and Tatum Paulson (7.4) finished third.

LUVERNE -- Madison Schandelmeier won two events and placed second in another for Luverne in its victory over Pipestone Area.

Schandelmeier won the vault (9.225), and uneven parallel bars (8.2), took second in the balance beam (7.9) and scored an 8.6 in the floor exercise on the way to first place in the all-around (33.925).

Luverne’s Bergie Flom finished second in the all-around, scoring 32.775 points. She finished second in the vault (9.075) and the bars (8.15), and third in the balance beam (6.7) and floor exercise (8.85).

Shelbie Nath was third in the all-around for Luverne (31.95) and won the floor exercise with a 9.1.