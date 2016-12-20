Girls basketball roundup: Trojans score big in win over JCC

“Tonight we finally did the thing we haven’t done all season and kept up the pace,” Trojans head coach Eric Lindner said. “We played a lot of very good transition basketball.”

Emily Shaffer led the Trojans with 24 points, including three 3-pointers.

“I have to give Shaffer a lot of credit for hitting those shots,” Lindner said. “Because when she does that, it brings the defenders out and they can’t pack it in under the basket.”

Emma Thuringer scored 14 points for Worthington, and Anneke Weg scored 12, and Evelyn Othow scored 10.

Annika Lilleberg led JCC with nine points, and Melissa Brant scored eight.

Worthington is back to .500 on the season at 4-4 and plays Adrian on Thursday. JCC falls to 1-5 and plays Luverne on Thursday.

Worthington 37 82JCC 25 49WORTHINGTON (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Othow 0-5-0-10, Sauerbrei 0-1-2-4, A. Alwal 0-3-0-6, Thuringer 0-6-2-14, Kill 0-1-0-2, R. Alwal 0-2-0-6, Weg 0-5-2-12, Shaffer 3-6-3-24, Chan 0-2-0-4, Totals 3-32-9-82.JCC (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Lilleberg 0-2-5-9, Brant 0-2-4-8, Brinkman 1-0-1-4, Anderson 0-0-3-3, L. Murphy 0-2-4-8, Paplow 0-1-2-4, Eckert 0-1-2-4, Wolff 1-2-2-9. Totals 2-10-23-49.H-BC 71, Adrian 51

ADRIAN -- Sidney Fick scored a game-high 21 points to lead Hills-Beaver Creek to a Red Rock Conference victory over Adrian.

Fick added five steals for the Patriots (4-2), who led 34-26 at halftime. Grace Bundesen and Avery Van Roekel each had 17 points for H-BC, which was 20 of 34 shooting from the field.

Adrian (3-4) was led by Hannah Bullerman’s 19 points. Mia Kunkel scored 12 points and had six rebounds.

Adrian, which outrebounded H-BC 26-21, is at Worthington on Thursday.

H-BC 34 71Adrian 26 51PA 56, Luverne 39

PIPESTONE -- Rachel Skyberg scored 13 points for Pipestone Area in a Big South Conference victory over Luverne.

Shelby Bloemendaal added nine points for the Arrows, while Zoe Velde and Mackenzie Haroldson had eight points.

Luverne was led by Sierra Schmuck’s 11 points. Jadyn Anderson had seven points and eight rebounds, while Kami Sawtelle had six points, six rebounds and three steals. Joci Oye also collected eight rebounds and dished out six assists.

Luverne 15 39Pipestone Area 27 56MLA 42, MCC 36

MOUNTAIN LAKE -- In a close game throughout, Mountain Lake Area came away with a six-point victory over Murray County Central.

Liana Blomgren had 20 points, eight rebounds and five steals for the Wolverines, who improve to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the conference. Margo Stoesz had eight points for MLA, which led 20-18 at halftime.

MCC was led by Montana Beckmann’s 13-point effort.

MLA hosts Minnesota Valley Lutheran on Thursday.

MCC 18 36MLA 20 42Fulda 64, W-WG 49

WESTBROOK -- Three Fulda players scored in double figures in a victory over Westbrook-Walnut Grove.

Randi Tiesler led the way with 24 points. Emily Schroer had 14 and Camryn Baumhoefner scored 11.

For Westbrook-Walnut Grove, Grace Woelber scored 18 points. Emma Woelber tallied 12 and Avoree Bakken had 11. Emma Woelber also had five assists.

Camryn Bunting had 11 rebounds for W-WG.

Fulda 35 64W-WG 28 49SWC 86, Ellsworth 27

ELLSWORTH -- Six players scored in double figures for Southwest Christian as the Eagles remained undefeated this season.

Hannah Nerem scored a game-high 18 points to go with five rebounds for the Eagles (6-0, 4-0). Chantel Groen had 14 points and five rebounds, while Brooklyn DeKam had 11 points and three steals. Jazlyn Prins had 10 points and six rebounds, while Emily Nerem had 10 points and six assists. Holly Vis added 10 points for SWC.

Ashlyn Meester had 11 points to lead Ellsworth.

SWC is at Sioux Falls Christian on Thursday.

SWC 43 86Ellsworth 13 27RRC 63, Edgerton 49

EDGERTON -- Ramsey Piotter scored 20 points for Red Rock Central as it defeated Edgerton.

Caitlin Rindfleisch and Rachel Kedl each scored 14 points for the Falcons.

Liz Buckridge led the Flying Dutchmen with 17 points. Jenny Nelson scored 16 points.

RRC improves to 4-2 on the season, while Edgerton falls to 3-2.

RRC 27 63Edgerton 25 49Okoboji 65, S-O 60

SIBLEY, Iowa -- Britta Harberts scored 19 points and had 16 rebounds for Sibley-Ocheyedan, but it was Okoboji that came away with a five-point victory.

Jill Berkland added 18 points and six rebounds for the Generals, while Carley Sievert had 17 points and three steals for S-O.

Okoboji was led by Kallyn Stumbo’s 18 points and 10 rebounds. Camry Jones and Grace Wintz each had 13 points.

Okoboji 13 31 44 65

Sibley-Ocheyedan 15 27 41 60