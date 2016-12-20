Boys basketball roundup: Fulda hangs on against Edgerton

The Raiders (4-2, 2-2) led 33-25 at halftime and pushed their advantage to as many as 16 in the second half.

But behind 18 second-half points from Mason Sluis, the Flying Dutchmen came back and took a one-point lead.

Kunerth answered in a big way. He scored on a putback, was fouled and converted the free throw to give Fulda a two-point lead. After EHS tied the score again, Dierks hit a 3-pointer to give FHS some breathing room en route to the seven-point victory.

Dierks led the Raiders with 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists, while Leighton Gehl had 15 points and five assists. Kunerth scored 10 points to go with five rebounds and five assists.

Sluis led Edgerton with 29 points and seven rebounds. Matthew Mouw had nine points, while Dayne Niemeyer had nine points and four steals. Trey Gilbertson had seven points, six rebounds and five blocks.

Fulda hosts Worthington on Thursday.

Edgerton 25 60Fulda 33 67Canby 69, T-M-B 68

CANBY -- Spencer Smith scored 36 points for Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, but it wasn’t enough in a narrow loss.

Smith, who was six-for-seven shooting from 3-point range, pulled down 12 rebounds. Moses Dolan had 11 points and five rebounds. Fritz Landherr had six points and dished our four assists for T-M-B, which led 41-33 at halftime.

Sawyer Hansen and Adam Durfee each had 23 points to lead Canby.

T-M-B 41 68Canby 33 69W-WG 79, HL-O 51

OKABENA -- A total of 19 players scored in the game, including seven in double figures as Westbrook-Walnut Grove rolled to a dominating 28-point victory over Heron Lake-Okabena.

Leading the Chargers was sophomore guard Andrew Quade, who scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the first half. Cole Bunting (14 points, five assists, four blocks), Parker Freeburg (13 points) and Anthony Ross (10 points, 14 rebounds) also had big games for the Chargers, who had 10 players score and are now 4-2 for the season.

Logan Knutson (13 points), Hunter Zins (12 points, seven assists, three charges drawn) and Lee Gunther (12 points, game-high 17 rebounds) notched double figures for the Wildcats (0-5), while Kurt Obermoller hustled for five steals.

HL-O, which put nine players in the scoring column, travels to Edgerton Thursday night and W-WG hosts Sleepy Eye.

W-WG 42 79 HL-O 24 51H-BC 63, Luverne 53

LUVERNE -- It was a balanced offensive attack for Hills-Beaver Creek in a victory over Luverne.

Six players scored at least seven point for the Patriots. Dylan Forshey led H-BC with 16 points, while Zach Sholten had 13 points and five rebounds. Jed Burgers added 10 points, while Josh Kueter had nine, Isaiah Vis had eight points and six rebounds and Trenton Bass had seven points.

Luverne’s Riley Siebenahler had 12 points to lead the Cardinals, while Andrew Bierman had 11. Layne Curtis scored 10 for the LHS. Cole Claussen had a team-high eight rebounds.

H-BC 29 63Luverne 15 53JCC 77, GHEC

NORTHBROOK -- Four players scored in double digits for Jackson County Central as it ran away from Granada-Huntley-Each Chain-Martin Luther-Truman.

Jacob Christopher scored 14 points for the Huskies, while Chris Gumto scored 11 points and had eight rebounds.

Ryan Christopher filled the stat sheet for the Huskies with 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Rudy Voss scored 10 points for JCC, Keegan Klontz scored nine and Easton Bahr scored eight.

The Huskies improve to 2-1 and play at Luverne on Thursday.

JCC 44 77GHEC 15 34H-LP 70, MMC 35

LAKE PARK, Iowa -- Jordan Kyle scored 22 points while pulling down 10 rebounds and dishing out six assists as Harris-Lake Park doubled the score of Marcus Meriden Cleghorn.

Teammate Cale Hellinga contributed 15 points and seven rebounds, and Bret Sohn added 13 points with six assists.

H-LP freshman Isaac Ihnen got the Wolves jump-started with three 3-point shots in the first half. He finished with nine points.

For MMC, Jerome Holmes had 11 points and Hunter Tentinger had 10.

H-LP is 2-4 on the young season.

MMC 9 18 26 35H-LP 15 31 53 70