Wrestling: Suda shines as PA downs T-M-B/W-WG

Suda, the 2016 120 pound title-holder in Class A who is currently ranked No. 1 at 126, was one of six Arrows who scored on-mat victories. Teammates Hunter Burnett (120) and Garrett Ploeger won by forfeits.

T-M-B/W-WG got off to a good start at 106 pounds as Ayden Homer pinned the Arrows’ Luke Ploeger at 1:11. But at 113 pounds, the Arrows’ Grant Budden got even when he pinned Levi Ellingson in 3:18.

Arrows Bill Olsen (145), McKinley Bush (152), Jamison Vanderwal (195) and Sylas Stangeland (220) also won on the mat Tuesday. Vanderwal pinned his rival, Tyler Timm, in 3:39.

T-M-B/W-WG got a second fall from 160-pounder Jace Paplow over Jesse Fenton in 1:35.

W/RRC 55, BOLD 18

ORTONVILLE -- Wabasso/Red Rock Central won all but three weight classes against BOLD, and five of them won by fall.

Mason Irlbeck pinned BOLD’s Jesse Manderschied in 57 seconds at 106 pounds. Ben Johnson needed just 1:10 to pin Matthew Dooner at 113. Josh Hesse pinned Tanner Weidauer in 49 seconds at 126. Jared Schroepfer pinned Jaden Huebsch in 13 seconds at 152, and Mitchell Fulton pinned Hayden Tersteeg in 1:43 at 182.