Hockey: Fairmont skates past Worthington

But in the final two minutes of the first period, the Cardinals scored twice en route to a 7-0 victory over the Trojans.

“We’re skating harder,” WHS head coach Chad Nickel said. “It’s the little things we’re working on in practice, they are seeing the game a little more. The score is not necessarily reflecting it yet. They are seeing the game, they are making more of the passes they need to make, they are winning a few of the battles and we’re moving in the right direction.”

Tuesday’s game was the second time the two teams played this season. The Cardinals won the first game by a much closer 3-1 score. But Tuesday, the Cardinals opened up the game with a flurry of goals in the second period.

“It comes down to not winning those battles and winning the race to the puck, not controlling the puck. It’s just a different game, it all depends if they show up or not,” Nickel said.

The Trojans were skating with the Cardinals early, but Joni Becker scored with one minute, 58 seconds left in the first period on an assist from Mackenzie Householder. FHS added another goal 28 seconds before the half as Taylor Nuss scored on an assist from Courtney Williams.

“I just think they are starting to see they need to push themselves to go harder,” Nickel said. “There was a little excitement when they keep the game competitive is what it amounts to.”

For much of the second period, WHS goaltender Bailey Kruse and the Trojan defense were able to stop the Fairmont attack. However, the Cardinals broke through with a shorthanded goal in the final six minutes of the period as Anna Nordquist scored on an assist from Myah Lytle.

The Cardinals scored twice in the final 2:16 as Householder scored on assists from Macy Militello and Nuss before Williams scored on an assist from Nuss less than 40 seconds later.

Nuss scored twice in the third period. Once with 12:40 left on an assist from Alyssa Fetters, and then again with less than a second left in the game on an assist from Householder.

“We’re coming, we’re a young team,” Nickel said. “They are still learning the game, as eighth and ninth graders, there is still lots of the game to learn.”

Kruse made 46 saves in goal for WHS. Sadie Sandersfeld made 15 saves for the Cardinals, including on a nice breakaway opportunity by Kaylana Rosadakhom.

“We’re controlling the puck individually, giving more opportunities for our team to create space to move around to make the good passes,” Nickel said.

The Trojans host Luverne on Thursday.

“I think we’re building and we’re going to get more and more competitive towards all these teams,” Nickel said. “We’re coming, we’re just not there yet.”

Fairmont 2 3 2 -- 7Worthington 0 0 0 -- 0BoysFairmont 4, Worthington 3

FAIRMONT -- Three goals in the second period proved to be the difference for Fairmont in Tuesday night’s boys hockey game.

The Cardinals led 1-0 after the first period and scored three times in the second. WHS had a goal in the second and two in the third, but were unable to complete the comeback in a loss.

“We kind of took the second period off, it seemed like,” WHS head coach Paul Olsen said. “That’s what killed us, they got their three goals in the second period and we couldn’t come back from that.”

Lance Hibma scored Worthington’s first goal on an assist from Davis Moore.

In the third period, Jordan Jensen scored on an assist from Colby Nickel. Nickel then got a goal of his own on assists from Hibma and Andrew Olsen.

The Trojans had chances at the end, but were unable to score the equalizer.

“We did have chances at the end, but we ran out of time,” Coach Olsen said. “We waited too long to get started.”

WHS had 38 shots on goal in the game. Defensively, Carter Ponto made 36 saves.

The Trojans host Luverne on Thursday.

Worthington 0 1 2 -- 3Fairmont 1 3 0 -- 4Luverne 8, Windom Area 0

LUVERNE -- Tyler Reisdorfer scored two goals and had an assist to lead Luverne past Windom Area.

The Cardinals scored on seven of 10 power plays in the game.

Declan Beers started the scoring for LHS on an assist from Reisdorfer. Kasyn Kruse then scored on assists from Nick Harder and Beers before Reisdorfer scored his first goal of the night with Harder assisting. Ben Serie scored the game’s fourth goal on an assist from Kruse.

In the second period, Harder scored on an assist from Beers, while Serie scored his second goal with Jesse Reed and Gaige Nath assisting. Reisdorfer then scored on an assist from Kruse. Chris Jelken scored Luverne’s final goal.

Kaden Ericson made 13 saves for LHS, while the Cardinals had 32 shots on goal.

Windom Area 0 0 0 -- 0Luverne 4 4 0 -- 8