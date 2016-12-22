Boys basketball: RRC moves to 5-0; WHS trips Fulda

Trevor Pederson scored 17 points to lead the way. Brady Rasmussen added 12, Taylor Bunting 11 and Luke Engen 10.

Engen also had 14 rebounds.

The Rebels got 12 points from Cole Bassett and 10 from Tyler Groves. Bassett also had four steals.

Mason Woldt had 10 rebounds for MCC, now 3-3.

RRC led by just four points with about five minutes remaining but ended up winning by 16.

MCC 19 38RRC 22 54Worthington 65, Fulda 34

FULDA -- Worthington’s defense stood out in the win over Fulda. The Trojans (4-3) held the Raiders (4-3) to only 34 points and only 19 percent from the field, and turned the ball over to create easy baskets in transition.

“Our defensive pressure wore on them,” Worthington head coach Clint Meyer said. “We did a great job taking away what they want to do offensively.”

The Trojans played well offensively as well, as three players scored in double digits and all-but two players scored. Tyler Linder led Worthington with 14 points, while Zach Boever and Stewart Merrigan each had 11.

Boever also had nine rebounds, while Linder had seven.

Justin Dierks led the scoring for Fulda with 10 points, while Matthias Kunerth scored eight and Ben White scored seven.

Worthington 34 65Fulda 19 34WORTHINGTON (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Othow 1-1-0-5, Ojulu 0-1-0-2, Boever 0-4-3-11, Koepsell 0-2-0-4, Huisman 0-2-0-4, Calmus 0-1-0-2, Merrigan 0-4-3-11, Sorenson 1-0-0-3, Boneschans 0-1-5-7, Coriolan 0-1-0-2, Linder 0-7-0-14. Totals 1-14-11-65.FULDA (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Dierks 0-3-4-10, White 0-3-1-7, Salentiny 0-0-2-2, Kunerth 1-1-3-8, Goedke 0-2-0-4, Everett 0-0-3-3. Totals 1-9-13-34.Edgerton 68, HL-O 57

EDGERTON -- Dane Niemeyer’s 27 points paced Edgerton Public in a win over Heron Lake-Okabena.

Niemeyer got plenty of help. Trey Gilbertson scored 16 points and pulled down 15 rebounds. Matt Mouw had 12 points and Mason Sluis 10. Both Mouw and Sluis had five steals.

Landon Buckridge had four assists for the Flying Dutchmen (2-5), who had a 20-point lead in the second half before HL-O closed the margin.

Logan Knutson scored 18 points with five assists and four steals for the Wildcats. Teammate Hunter Zins had 15 points, four assists and three steals. Zins also drew three charging calls.

HL-O 25 57Edgerton 41 68MLA 64, SESM 52

SLEEPY EYE -- Levi Stoesz scored a game-high 23 points to go with four assists and three steals for Mountain Lake in a victory over Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s.

Weston Osland added 17 points, while Marcus Boyd had 10 for the Wolverines, who improved to a perfect 7-0 this season. Aaron Fast added 12 rebounds for Mountain Lake Area.

MLA hosts Cedar Mountain Comfrey Thursday.

MLA 38 64SESM 20 52W-WG 93, Sleepy Eye 46

WESTBROOK -- The Westbrook-Walnut Grove Chargers had their shooting eyes focused.

Anthony Ross scored 23 points, Tyson Elzenga scored 17 and Cole Bunting had 11 as the Chargers drilled Sleepy Eye to improve to 5-2 on the season.

Ross and Bunting each had 10 rebounds. Elzenga dished off seven assists.

A total of 11 players hit the scoring column for W-WG, which made 13 of 17 3-point shots and had 25 assists as a team.

Caleb Christensen scored 11 points for Sleepy Eye.

Sleepy Eye 20 46W-WG 49 93JCC 82, Luverne 38

LUVERNE -- Five players scored at least nine points to lead Jackson County Central to a Big South Conference victory over Luverne.

Nico Feroni had 17 points and six rebounds, while Rudy Voss and Jacob Christopher each scored 12 points. Ryan Christopher added 11 points and Zach Bargfrede had nine for JCC, which led 40-27 at halftime.

Layne Curtis had 13 points for the Cardinals, while Cole Claussen had nine rebounds.

JCC 40 82Luverne 27 38Minneota 65, T-M-B 49

TRACY -- Spencer Smith scored 30 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Tracy-Milroy-Balaton. But it was visiting Minneota that came away with the victory.

Thomas Hennen had 28 points and nine rebounds for the Vikings, while Logan Susner had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Moses Dolan added nine points and Fritz Landherr had eight for the Panthers.

Minneota 29 65T-M-B 19 49H-BC 61, Ellsworth 51

ELLSWORTH -- A trio of players eclipsed 15 points for Hills-Beaver Creek as it defeated Ellsworth.

Zach Scholten and Trenton Bass each scored 16 points for the Patriots, and Jash Kueter scored 15.

Two Panthers had double-doubles as Jared Leuthold had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Brandon Kramer had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Grant Jansma led Ellsworth scorers with 16 points.

Ellsworth falls to 0-5 on the season and H-BC is 4-2.

H-BC 30 61Ellsworth 22 51