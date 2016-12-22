Gymnastics: Schneekloth, Schuett lead JCC gymnasts

Schneekloth won the vault with a 9.15, while Hailey Handevidt had an 8.9 to finish second. Schneekloth also won the bars with an 8.6, while Schuett tied for second with an 8.3.

Handevidt won the beam with an 8.4, while Sophie Johnson had an 8.075 to finish second. Schuett was third with a 7.95.

Schuett won the floor with a 9.25, while Schneekloth and Handevidt tied for second with an 8.975.

In the all-around, Schuett narrowly defeated Schneekloth. Schuett scored a 34.2, while Schneekloth had a 34.25. Handevidt was third with a 32.9.

The Huskies are off until Jan. 3, when they host Blue Earth.

Hendricks at Luverne

LUVERNE -- Greta Johnson won the vault, uneven parallel bars and floor exercise Thursday for her Hendricks high school gymnastics team, but Luverne won the meet.

The Cardinals scored 133.425 points, while Hendricks had 132.450.

Johnson posted a 9.05 score on the vault, an 8.55 on the bars and a 9.45 on the floor. She was first in the all-around with a 35.6.

Luverne’s Samantha Pierce tallied an 8.450 for first place on the balance beam. Teammate Madison Schandelmeier was second in the all-around with a 33.975 after tying for third place on vault, capturing second on bars and third on beam.