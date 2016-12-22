Wrestling: St. Peter wrestlers edge T-M-B/W-WG

The result came just after T-M-B/W-WG 220-pounder Austin Buchholz pinned the Saints’ Jacob Pehrson in 46 seconds to pull the teams into a tie.

One other T-M-B/W-WG wrestler earned a fall Thursday as Trevor Eisfeld pinned Hayden Kurth in 5:21 at 152 pounds. Levi Ellingson (113) decisioned Cade Horner 3-2 at 113 pounds for T-M-B/W-WG while teammates Dereck Ellingson (120) earned a 14-3 major decision over Michael Connor, and Anthony Axford (138) decisioned Matthew Pettis 2-1.

Minneota 44, W/ML 18

MINNEOTA -- Powerful Minneota -- the fourth-ranked Class A team in Minnesota -- dropped just five weight classes en route to a convincing victory.

Kyle Banks (145 pounds) and Everett VanHecke (195) turned in falls for the Vikings.

Windom/Mountain Lake got a victory at 106 pounds from Brett Willaby, a 13-4 major decision over Eric Carrasco. Teammate Alex Borsgard scored a 12-3 major decision over Minneota’s Landon Rolbiecki at 138 pounds. Jesse Jepsen won by 11-3 major decision over Layne Lozinski at 160, Jeff Wright decisioned Shawn Buysse 4-1 at 170 and Eli Mutz won 5-3 over Gared Moorse at 285 for the other Windom/Mountain Lake victories.