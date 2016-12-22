Girls basketball: Canby too hot for Windom Area girl cagers

Madison Maras scored 21 points for Windom Area and teammate Autumn Hauge had 11. The Eagles were 25-for-38 at the free throw line.

Canby 39 88Windom Area 25 62Luverne 62, JCC 54

LUVERNE -- Rolling to an 11-point lead at halftime, the Luverne Cardinals held on to beat Jackson County Central.

Sierra Schmuck scored 12 points, Kami Sawtelle had 11 and Hailey Remme 10 for the Cardinals. Remme also pulled down 12 rebounds and Schmuck had three assists.

Jani Anderson scored 22 points for JCC and teammate Molly Brinkman added 11.

Jackson 22 54Luverne 33 62SWC 78, SFC 49

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Chantel Groen scored 29 points, and had eight rebounds and three assists in Southwest Christian’s road victory over Sioux Falls Christian.

Rachel DeKam scored 12 points with five rebounds for the Eagles, while emily Nerem and Jazlyn Prins each tallied nine points and four rebounds.

Rachel Barkema scored 16 points for SFC, while Kylee Van Egdom scored 15.

SWC remains unblemished at 7-0.

SWC 38 78

SFC 27 49