Boys hockey: Luverne boys shut out Worthington 8-0

So after a scoreless first period in Thursday’s boys hockey game, the junior forward for Luverne took matters into his own hands.

Kruse scored a goal 15 seconds into the second period as the Cardinal offense came to life in an 8-0 victory over Worthington.

“I knew someone had to get a goal right away,” Kruse said. “We were kind of slow and needed to get something going. I had to step it up right there. Once we get one we start rolling. Usually it just takes a goal and we’ll start getting momentum.”

The Cardinals (7-1) had eight goals from eight different players.

“That I like,” Luverne head coach Phil Paquette said. “What I like is, it's a well-balanced team. There’s a lot of people doing a lot of good things. We’re not relying on one person right now and that’s an awesome thing to have.”

Both teams had chances in the first period, with the Cardinals putting 10 shots on goal and the Trojans having three.

“Tonight we came out a little bit flat in the first period, that’s been something that we’ve been battling a little bit throughout the year,” Paquette said. “It’s something we’ve been working on certainly with these guys. Like you saw in the end, the pieces are there, but we have to find a home for them. We’re working toward it. We’re getting better every game, better every shift and better every practice.”

Kruse’s goal -- which was assisted by Cadyn Wessels -- opened the scoring for Luverne. Gaige Nath scored a minute later on assists from Tyler Reisdorfer and Chris Jelken. Forty-three seconds after that, Nick Harder scored on assists from Mark Sterrett and Nath as Luverne scored three times in the first two minutes of the second period.

“We just told them you have to have pride in what you do,” Paquette said. “You can’t come out flat like that and you can’t come out with pregame expectations. You have to play the game and you have to come out on fire and you have to play your role and do your job. You can’t take nights off. No one is going to lay down for you.”

Eight minutes and 21 seconds into the period, Ben Serie scored on an assist from Coy Gonnerman and Jelken. The next two goals came within 14 seconds of each other. Jelken scored first, and then Reisdorfer added a goal on assists from Andrew Reisch and Skylar Dingmann.

In the third period, Jesse Kontz and Gonnerman each scored as the seventh and eighth different players to score for LHS.

“It’s nice to have that happen, it doesn’t happen a whole lot,” Kruse said of the team’s balance. “We started moving around and everyone starts scoring.”

Luverne finished with 60 shots on goal. WHS had six shots on net in the game.

“These kids have worked extremely hard throughout their hockey career,” Paquette said. “From peewees and bantams on up, they’ve put in the time in the summer and throughout. And I’m stepping in now, I get to enjoy the work they’ve put in already. It’s impressive. I feel the sky's the limit for this team. They’ll be right in the conversation, but they still have a long way to go and a lot of pieces to put together before we’re there.”

The Trojans (1-8) are at Morris/Benson Area on Jan. 7, while the Cardinals will play Woodbury at the South St. Paul tournament on Monday.

“It’s kind of like the Orono game, we just have to come ready to play, we know they are going to be good,” Kruse said. “We just need to pick it up and come ready to play every game. We’ve been struggling with that.”

Luverne 0 6 2 -- 8Worthington 0 0 0 -- 0