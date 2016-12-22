Girls hockey: Windom Area girls hockey falls to Albert Lea

The Tigers’ Mia Fjelsta scored the game’s first goal before the Eagles’ Molly Boyum scored the equalizer.

AL then answered with another goal by Katelyn Steven to take a 2-1 lead after the first period.

The Tigers took a 3-1 lead early in the second period on a goal from Hannah Johnson before Windom Area answered with two straight goals.

Anna Volk scored on an assist from Meakin Bang before Abagail Turner scored a power-play goal to tie the score at 3-all.

Delani Hernandez and Johnson scored for the Tigers late in the second period to take a 5-3 lead after two periods.

Fjelsta added a goal late in the third period as Albert Lea took the 6-3 victory.

Emily Steen made 32 saves in net for the Eagles, while Maddie Schneider stopped 19 shots for the Tigers.

Windom Area 1 2 0 -- 3Albert Lea 2 3 1 -- 6