Wolter: Here comes 201; work hard, for nothing is certain

This is why those bygone days of single-class state tournaments has become a thing of the past -- remembered only by your grandfather -- and there are a bunch of classes now, so that as many student-athletes as possible can see for themselves what all the excitement is about.

You won’t see a little school like Edgerton become a Cinderella in the 1960 boys basketball state tournament, beating big-city schools like Richfield and Austin en route to the championship, thereby becoming immortal. It was a once-in-a-lifetime dream-come-true (except for people in Richfield and Austin), and old-timers wish it could happen again someday.

It won’t, of course, because with more classes the Hoosier-like big school-little school matchups can’t happen at state tournaments. There are four classes in high school basketball nowadays. Football has been divided into seven.

The day will probably come when there are so many classes, there won’t be more than three or four schools in each one with which to count down to a winner. Never mind, though. The teams that play for the state titles will still get a big trophy. It just won’t seem (to some) quite so special.

Well, enough of that. There will be enough of an opportunity to pick on the MSHSL another day. This end-of-the year column is to celebrate state tournament excellence, because southwest Minnesota continues to make its region proud. Northwest Iowa does, too.

In 2016 basketball brought us Minnesota state tournament teams with the Jackson County Central boys and the Southwest Christian girls. The Huskies took Braham right to the wire in the Class AA boys championship.

That other major spectator sport, football, featured Iowa greatness. The Harris-Lake Park Wolves dominated their 8-player competition throughout the regular season, then advanced all the way to the state title game against Don Bosco/Gilbertville at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

I’m not going to begin rehashing the stories of all the other great teams, and individuals, from the Daily Globe coverage area who made 2016 special. That would take up too much ink.

I simply want to say that it’s a pleasure and a privilege to watch and write about southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa high school sports, where the football players don’t do ostentatious dances in the end zone after touchdowns and the basketball players don’t preen with their jerseys to make sure everybody notices their number after they make a great play.

That would embarrass their parents. And their coaches. And we appreciate the fact that sportsmanship is still taught here.

So, back to the question: Are there already too many classes? Perhaps. We won’t ever have another Edgerton. But it’s all in the way you look at it, I guess.

One thing’s for sure. It’s hard to criticize the MSHSL for believing that the state tournament experience is so magical, every high school athlete should have the opportunity to experience it at least once.

There’s no guarantee, of course. No guarantee, in any sport or at any level, that great athletes will get their just desserts on the big stage. Dan Marino never won a Super Bowl. Ernie Banks never got to a World Series.

Here’s what I’m going for:

In 1981 I was a young sportswriter with a full head of hair working for the Cottonwood County Citizen in Windom. The Heron Lake-Okabena girls basketball team, coached by the illustrious Les Knutson, went undefeated through the regular season and made it to the state tournament led by its amazing all-purpose junior guard, Pat Burns.

Once there, Burns and the Scarlet Knights showed an entire state all that a little school in the southwest corner of Minnesota could accomplish.

I, as a sportswriter who covered the Knights regularly, plainly knew that Patty Burns was already one of the best girls basketball players in the state. But most people didn’t. They were more impressed with Moose Lake’s Annie Adamczak. It was Adamczak who Twin Cities sportswriters naturally flocked to.

But after a couple of games at the state Class A tournament (there were two classes then), Burns burst upon the scene. Media people began calling her the “Sweetheart” of the tournament. And when she and the Knights defeated Moose Lake 62-46 in the championship game to complete a perfect 26-0 season, HL-O’s place in history was secured. Not only was Burns’ greatness acknowledged, but HL-O -- which had gone the entire season without being ranked in the Class A top 10 -- was vindicated.

The point of my little HL-O story is this: A year later, when Burns was a senior playing with her teammates in the region tournament, I was already looking ahead at how the Knights would make hay with the 1982 state tournament field. Alas, the Knights were upset by a small, scrappy East Chain team and didn’t get the opportunity to defend their title.

The lesson in all this is that nothing’s for certain in this world. Take nothing for granted, area high school athletes, as you rush headlong into 2017.