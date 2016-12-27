Prep hockey: Cardinals score four unanswered, beat Hastings

Chris Jelken scored a goal and had two assists for the Cardinals. Nick Harder, Ben Serie and Mark Sterrett also added goals.

Daniel Tofteland made 20 saves while allowing only one goal for Luverne.

Colin Sieh scored the lone goal for the Raiders with assists from Luke Larson and Tucker Duffy.

Luverne plays Hopkins tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. in St. Paul.

Luverne 0 2 2 -- 4Hastings 1 0 0 -- 1GirlsWaseca 7, WA 0

WASECA -- Five players scored for Waseca as it defeated Windom Area 7-0 in high school girls hockey at the Waseca Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.

Jayde Pederson and Riley Brown scored two goals apiece for Waseca. Cali Pederson, Katie Johnson and Averi Dahlberg each also scored.

Miranda Watzek saved 14 shots for Waseca in a shutout.

WA 0 0 0 -- 0Waseca 1 3 3 -- 7

Henry Sibley 2, Luverne 1

ST. PAUL -- Emilie Bartels saved 44 shots for a Luverne team that was outshot 46-13 in a 2-1 loss to Henry Sibley at the Schwan’s Cup.

Melissa Teal opened the scoring for Henry Sibley in the second period with an assist from Alivia Weldon.

Kayla Lucken added an unassisted goal early in the third to make it 2-0 Henry Sibley.

Mariah Aukes scored the lone goal with assists from Claire Baustain and Rozilyn Oye with 6:34 to go in the third.

HS 0 1 1 -- 2

Luverne 0 0 1 -- 1