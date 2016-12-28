Area high school sports: Trojan girls rally past Rocori

After falling to St. Cloud Tech 79-68 on Tuesday, the Trojans got 19 points from Emily Shaffer -- aided by six 3-point shots -- and 10 more points from freshman Rebecca Alwal. Emma Thuringer and Payton Sauerbrei added eight points apiece and Ahmitara Alwal scored seven.

The Trojans got off to a good start, struggled early in the second half after Rocori switched from a 2-3 zone into man-to-man defense, then finished strong after trailing by seven points with about six minutes remaining in the game.

“We were real aggressive passing the ball,” said WHS head coach Eric Lindner about his team’s start.

Worthington led 32-18 at halftime, but defensive breakdowns later contributed to Rocori’s comeback. The Spartans got some easy shots by cutting across the middle against the Trojans’ man defense.

Worthington, however, finished with a 20-7 run when Rocori went back to a zone. Shaffer, a senior forward, hit on three of her 3-pointers in the final six minutes. The Trojans (6-4) also made their free throws down the stretch.

Callie Swanberg and Breanna Schouviller both scored 10 points to lead Rocori.

Alison Benz scored 19 points and Madison Guetter added 15 as Wabasso tripped Adrian 59-35 in the Tracy-Milroy-Balaton Tournament.

Worthington 32 60Rocori 18 53WORTHINGTON (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Othow 0-0-2-2, Sauerbrei 0-4-0-8, A.Alwal 0-2-3-7, Thuringer 0-3-2-8, R.Alwal 0-3-4-10, Weg 0-1-1-3, Shaffer 6-0-1-19, Chan 0-1-1-3. Totals 6-14-14-60.ROCORI (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Holthaus 1-2-1-8, Swanberg 1-2-3-10, Schouviller 0-5-0-10, Larson 0-1-3-5, Lieser 2-1-0-8, Stang 0-1-4-6, Woods 0-2-2-6. Totals 4-14-13-53.

On Tuesday, Adrian fell to Red Rock Central, 66-41.

Paige Bullerman scored 13 points for Adrian (3-7) on Wednesday. The Dragons out-rebounded Wabasso 38-32 but committed 27 turnovers to the Rabbits’ 17.

Jackson County Central nearly doubled Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther’s score in a Blue Earth Holiday Tournament game.

Wabasso 33 59Adrian 18 35

The Huskies did exactly that in the first half, moving out to a 42-21 lead before winning in the end, 83-43.

Jacob Christopher scored 15 points for JCC. Rudy Voss had 14, Nico Feroni 13 and Chris Gumto 12. Feroni also had seven rebounds. Ryan Christopher had eight assists, six steals and seven rebounds to go along with his seven points.

Zayne Engel, a senior forward, scored 14 points for GHEC/T/ML.

Red Rock Central advanced to 6-0 on the season with a 58-47 win over Adrian in the championship game of the Wabasso Tournament.

JCC 42 83GHEC/T/ML 21 43

Luke Engen with 22 points, Trevor Pederson with 15 and Taylor Bunting with nine led the RRC scorers. Engen also had 13 rebounds and seven steals. Bunting had six assists.

Mitchell Lonneman scored 14 points for Adrian.

Red Rock Central players Engen, Pederson and Brady Rasmussen were named to the all-tournament team. Lonneman and Zach Hendel were chosen from Adrian.

Jesse Reed scored twice as the Luverne high school boys hockey team defeated Hopkins 4-0 for the consolation championship of the South St. Paul Tournament.

RRC 24 58Adrian 24 47

Reed scored the first goal of the game in the first period and was assisted by Kasyn Kruse and Jim Erickson. The Cardinals added three goals in the third period as Erickson, Trey Roberts and Jesse Reed found the net. Kruse had two assists while Mark Sterrett and Nick Harder were also credited with assists.

Luverne put 41 shots on goal in the game, compared to 23 for Hopkins.

Kaden Erickson recorded the shutout in goal for LHS.

Northland Pines outshot Luverne 32-9 en route to a 5-2 victory in the girls’ Blaine Tournament. Luverne scored both its goals in the second period.

Luverne 1 0 3 -- 4Hopkins 0 0 0 -- 0

Maddie Dinger scored the first Luverne goal and Carly Serie, with an assist from Mariah Aukes, scored the second.

Abby Ignaszewski’s first period goal provided a big lift for the Windom Area Eagle girls Wednesday at the Waseca Holiday Tournament. It was the very first goal scored in the game.

Northland Pines 2 1 2 -- 5Luverne 0 2 0 -- 2

Unfortunately for the Eagles, Delano/Rockford scored the next seven in a 7-1 victory.

Delano/Rockford outshot Windom Area 66-8 in the game.

Delano/Rockford 1 4 2 -- 7Windom Area 1 0 0 -- 1