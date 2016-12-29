Prep wrestling: JCC, Windom/ML wrestlers keep on rumbling

Way up north, in Fargo, N.D., Borsgard and his Cobra teammates, and the JCC Huskies joined 72 other teams from Minnesota, North and South Dakota in the Rumble on the Red Tournament.

For Borsgard, Tvinnereim and Wagner, the first day of the two-day tournament proved successful, allowing them all to continue in the tournament today.

Borsgard won three matches. He opened at 138 pounds with a 4-1 decision over Nathan Goldsmith of Chatfield, then decisioned Dillon Dionne of Turtle Mountain, 8-3. In Round Three he defeated Brock Rinehart of Woodbury 8-6 in overtime before losing 6-4 to Sam Webster of Shakopee in the quarterfinals.

Wagner was a perfect 4-0 at 160 pounds, with one fall. In the quarterfinals Wagner -- seeded seventh -- defeated No. 2 seed Wade Sullivan of Lakeview North 5-1 in overtime. The JCC standout will wrestle the No. 3 seed, Sam Gibas of Elk River, in his first match today.

Tvinnereim went 3-1 Thursday at 145 pounds, with his only loss coming in his third match after being caught in a headlock.

Windom/Mountain Lake’s Willaby won his first two matches at 106 pounds, lost his third and won his fourth 13-3 over Chrystian Greseth Clendening of Blaine. Teammate Sammons, at 113, also won three of four matches and will wrestle again today.