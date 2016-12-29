Prep hockey: WHS girls fall to Winona

Thompson scored the game’s first two goals, with the second coming short handed. Sydnee Thompson and Emily Hoven each had a goal in the first period.

In the second, Maia Ellenburg scored for the Winhawks before Worthington got on the board.

Kaylee Bents scored with an assist from Maddie Schmidt.

Emma Hitz-Kelly then scored for Winona before Sommer Thompson scored to give the Winhawks a 7-1 lead. Ashton Hoeppner scored Winona’s eighth goal late in the second period.

WHS scored in the third with an unassisted goal from Rosie Melgoza.

“Both goals were the first goals for the girls as varsity players,” WHS head coach Chad Nickel said. “That was pretty exciting for them.”

WHS goalie Bailey Kruse made 42 saves in the game.

The Trojans play again Thursday at Waseca, then are at Morris/Benson Area Jan. 7.

Worthington 0 1 1 -- 2Winona 4 4 0 -- 8

WASECA -- Windom Area’s two second-period goals gave the Eagles a 2-1 advantage, but North Shore scored twice in the third period to earn the victory.

Every Bauck scored NS’ first goal late in the first period.

Anna Volk then scored an unassisted goal to even the score for the Eagles before Faith Willard scored on an assist from Volk to give WA a 2-1 lead.

Brooke McMillen scored to tie the score and Bauck’s power-play goal late in the game proved to be the difference.

Emily Steen made 18 saves for Windom Area.

Windom Area 0 2 0 -- 2North Shore 1 0 2 -- 3