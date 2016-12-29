Boys basketball: JCC sinks 20 threes

JCC poured 20 3-point attempts through the hoop in beating BEA 92-35.

That should get the Huskies ready for today’s 5:30 p.m. tip-off against Montevideo at Southwest Minnesota State University-Marshall. JCC edged Montevideo in overtime last season in the Section 3AA championship.

In Thursday’s championship, the Huskies rained long bombs on the Buccaneers to improve to 5-1 on the season. Their defense was pretty good, too.

“It starts with us with defense,” said JCC head coach Trent Sukalski. “We mix up our full-court pressures and cause some turnovers, and it starts our transition baskets.”

Easton Bahr led Jackson County Central with 19 points, 15 of them coming on five 3-point shots. Rudy Voss had 15 points (with three 3-pointers) and Jacob Christopher scored 11 (and had three 3-pointers of his own).

Everybody on the JCC team scored in a game that resorted to running time for part of the second half.

Junior forward Jacob Vaske led Blue Earth Area with eight points.

The Huskies were an excellent outside shooting team last season when they advanced to the finals of the state Class AA tournament. They are obviously an excellent outside shooting team again on a team that lacks its powerful 6-9 center, Bodey Behrends, who graduated. This season, JCC lacks that kind of dominating inside force.

So how important is the outside shooting?

“It’s very important,” said Sukalski. “It stretches the defense.”

JCC 50 92Blue Earth Area 18 35

WINDOM -- Windom Area had three players score in double digits as the Eagles boys basketball team topped Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 64-43 Thursday in the Windom Area Tournament.

Ryan Franz scored 13 points for the Eagles and had a big day on the boards. Kaden elder led the Eagles with 14 points and Wyatt Minion scored 12.

Weston Gjerde and Josh Peterson each scored 13 points for the Fighting Saints.

In another Windom tournament game Thursday, Spencer Smith led Tracy-Milroy-Balaton to a convincing 85-53 win over Heron Lake-Okabena.