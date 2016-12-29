Girls basketball: MLA advances in tournament

Cali Weddle scored 16 points and Jadyn Nelson scored 15 to lead the winners.

Westbrook-Walnut Grove, which outscored Legacy Christian 24-22 in the second half, was led by Emma Woelber with 20 points and Grace Woelber with 11. Emma also had seven rebounds and four steals.

Legacy Christian 32 54Westbrook-Walnut Grove 17 41

In another MLA Tournament game, host Mountain Lake Area tripped Renville County West 62-35 as Taylor Naas scored 15 points and Liana Blomgren chipped in with 13.

Blomgren had 13 rebounds and Naas had seven. Teammate Jenneel Rodney had 10 rebounds and nine points.

Aleah Zieske scored 18 points for Renville County West.

All four teams return to action today. W-WG and Renville County West play at 3:30 p.m. MLA and Legacy Christian play at 7:15 p.m.

Mountain Lake Area 28 62Renville County West 17 35WA 52, A-C 51

WINDOM -- Windom Area hung on to squeak past Alden-Conger and move on to the championship game of the Windom Area Tournament.

Maurissa Isaacs totaled a double-double, scoring 18 points with 13 rebounds for the Eagles. Madison Maras scored seven points and grabbed four rebounds.

Erika Bute accounted for more than half of the Knights points, scoring 26. Abigail Theusch scored 11 points.

WA struggled at the free throw line, making only 3-of-12.

The Eagles play Fairmont in the championship game at 4:30 p.m., and A-C plays Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 3 p.m.

Alden-Conger 21 52Windom Area 28 52