Girls basketball: Fairmont tops cold-shooting Windom Area

Fairmont led only by two points, 24-22, at halftime but outscored the Eagles 23-8 in the second half.

Windom Area head coach Jeff Huska said his Eagles had “great looks all night and couldn’t hit a thing.”

He added: “We couldn’t ask for better shots. They just wouldn’t go down, for some reason.”

Madison Maras scored 14 points for Windom Area. Teammate Maurissa Isaacs had six.

Fairmont 24 47Windom Area 22 30

MOUNTAIN LAKE -- Westbrook-Walnut Grove defeated Renville County West 58-38 in the second day of the Mountain Lake Area Tournament.

W-WG, which lost to Legacy Christian 54-41 on Thursday, got 20 points and three assists from Emma Woelber on Friday. Avoree Bakken had 16 points and 13 rebounds. And Grace Woelber scored 11 points.

Avery Elfering had 12 and Aleah Zieske 10 points for Renville County West.

Emma Woelber was selected to the all-tournament team.

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 24 58Renville County West 18 38