Boys basketball: JCC beats Montevideo

On Friday, the Huskies won in regulation.

JCC, in advancing to 6-1 on the 2016-17 boys basketball season, defeated the Thunder Hawks 66-48 in a regular season game at Southwest Minnesota State University-Marshall. After hitting on 20 3-point shots Thursday in a 92-35 win over Blue Earth Area in the finals of the Blue Earth Area Tournament, the Huskies accounted for nine 3-pointers in their victory over Montevideo.

Easton Bahr scored 20 points. Jacob Christopher had 16, Ryan Christopher had 12 and Chris Gumto also had 12.

Ryan Christopher also had eight assists. Gumto had nine rebounds.

Both teams got off to a slow start Friday, said JCC head coach Trent Sukalski. But the Huskies were helped by a solid rebounding effort.

Seniors Riley Emery and Derek Kilibarda led Montevideo’s scorers with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Jackson County Central goes on the road Tuesday to play Worthington.

JCC 37 66Montevideo 22 48

WINDOM -- Luke Gilbertson scored 13 points to help Windom Area to a 53-47 win over Tracy-Milroy-Balaton in the championship game of the Windom Area Tournament.

Zach Wormstadt and Wyatt Minion both scored 10 points for the Eagles.

Spencer Smith led T-M-B with 16 points. Moses Dolan had 11 and Matt Timmerman 10.

Heron Lake-Okabena captured its first victory of the season in the third-place game, beating Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 63-56. Lee Gunther scored 21 points with 10 rebounds for the Wildcats. Logan Knutson had 16 points and eight assists, and Kurt Obermoller had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Knutson was 11-for-12 at the free throw line. He made nine of 10 in the second half.

Regan Carlson scored 18 points for KMS. He converted 3-point shots.

Third placeHeron Lake-Okabena 23 63KMS 25 56ChampionshipTracy-Milroy-Balaton 26 47Windom Area 33 53