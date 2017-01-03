Girls basketball: MLA rolls; Adrian tops Fulda

Liana Blomgren scored 14 points and had nine rebounds, and Taylor Naas scored 10 points for MLA.

Madison Maras led the Eagles with 10 points.

MLA hosts Heron Lake-Okabena on Friday. WA hosts Luverne on Friday.

MLA 22 50WA 15 30

ADRIAN -- It was a fast-paced, high-scoring matchup between Adrian and Fulda in a Red Rock Conference contest.

The Raiders took a 48-41 lead at halftime, but the Dragons won the second half by outscoring their opponent 40-25.

Paige Bullerman had 17 points and eight rebounds, while Kaitlyn Christians had 16 points.

Randi Tiesler scored a game-high 29 points for the Raiders, who were 26-for-37 shooting from the free throw line. The Dragons, meanwhile, were 21 for 29 from the line and 21 for 41 from the field.

Adrian (4-7) hosts Ellsworth Friday. Fulda is at Murray County Central the same night.

Fulda 48 73Adrian 41 81

EDGERTON -- Three players scored at least 15 points as Edgerton overcame a halftime deficit for a victory over Heron Lake-Okabena.

Chynna Berning led the Flying Dutchmen (4-3, 4-2) with 17 points, while Liz Buckridge had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Lila Ockenga had 15 points and eight rebounds for EHS, which trailed 31-29 at halftime. Halle Wassink added eight points and 10 rebounds.

Gabi Stenzel scored a game-high 20 points, while Abi Fest scored 14 points.

Edgerton play cross-town rival Southwest Christian on Friday.

HL-O 31 54Edgerton 29 68

LUVERNE -- Marshall jumped out to a 33-8 halftime lead and held onto a Big South Conference victory.

Natalie Petrich scored a game-high 16 points for the Tigers, while Whitney Schwartz scored 11.

Luverne was led by Sierra Schmuck’s nine points. Hailey Remme scored eight points and had nine rebounds. Kami Sawtelle had seven rebounds.

Marshall 33 57Luverne 8 33

EVERLY, Iowa -- Harris-Lake Park jumped out to an early lead with a 19-point first quarter and only got better from there as it topped Clay Central-Everly.

Jazmin Voehl led the Wolves with 16 points and Madison Brevik scored 14.

Carissa Doran led CC-E with 12 points.

H-LP (3-9) hosts George-Little Rock on Thursday.

H-LP 19 27 37 50CC-E 16 22 29 40

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Morgan DeJong had 18 points, 13 rebounds and three block to lead MOC-Floyd Valley to a victory over Sibley-Ocheyedan.

Hailey Korver added 10 points for the host school.

S-O was led by Britta Harberts and Jill Berkland. Harberts had 12 points and eight rebounds, while Berkland had 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Megan Grimes had seven points, while Carley Sievert had six points, five rebounds and four steals.

S-O 9 20 25 42MOC-FV 12 30 44 55