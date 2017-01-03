Boys basketball: Wolverines sink late basket to top WA

Wyatt Minion converted an and-one for the Eagles to tie the game with 15 seconds to go.

Levi Stoesz led the Wolverines with 14 points and Marcus Boyd scored 12.

Three Eagles scored in double figures. Minion scored 22, Kaden Elder scored 13 and Ryan Franz scored 12.

Windom Area falls to 3-5 and hosts Luverne on Friday. Mountain Lake Area is 8-2 and plays at Red Rock Central on Thursday.

MLA 25 63Windom 32 61

SLEEPY EYE -- Four players tallied double-digit points for Red Rock Central as it flew past Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s.

Trevor Pederson led the Falcons with 18 points for the Falcons. Brady Rasmussen scored 12 points with nine steals, and Sam Hansen had 12 points with six assists. Spencer Halland had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Nick Labat scored 13 for the Knights, and Alex Woitas scored 10.

RRC remains undefeated at 7-0 and 3-0 in Red Rock Conference play and host Mountain Lake Area on Thursday.

T-M-B 55, K-M-S 52

KERKHOVEN -- Spencer Smith led Tracy-Milroy-Balaton with 20 points and nine assists as the Panthers defeated Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg.

Fritz Landherr scored 13 points and had five rebounds for T-M-B, while Matt Timmerman scored 11 points with nine rebounds.

Brandon Rasmussen led K-M-S with 16 points, and Josh Peterson scored 11. Regan Carlson scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds.

T-M-B 26 55K-M-S 24 52