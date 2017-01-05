Wrestling: Putnam rallies, Trojans edge T-M-B/W-WG

In the Worthington Trojans’ first match of a triangular meet, Putnam started a point down against Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo’s Mason Hutt because his shoelaces weren’t taped. In the match, both wrestlers earned an escape but neither could take the other one down. Putnam lost, 2-1.

Things went better in Putnam’s next match. The WHS senior went to heavyweight to pin Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove’s Sam Bauer, giving the Trojans a 34-32 win.

Worthington’s first match was a 42-24 win over Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo.

The Trojans won the final four weight classes against T-M-B/W-WG. Mason Byrne scored a major decision over Tyler Timm at 182 pounds, Vince Riley pinned Griffin Radke at 195 and Brandon Kempema decisioned Austin Buchholz 7-5 at 220.

Against Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo, Worthington got falls from Erik Ariga (113 pounds), Jacob Prunty (126), Alex Magana (132), Ethan Pavelko (138) and Brayden Donkersloot (152).

Worthington head coach Mark Prunty was excited that the Trojans were able to go 2-0 against two teams in its very competitive section -- a section, he said, where “it’s all about matchups” and little surprises are likely to occur several more times before tournaments begin.

“What a dual,” Prunty said about the match with T-M-B/W-WG. “There were so many close matches in that dual. We could wrestle that tomorrow and it could be a totally different outcome.”

Also Thursday night, T-M-B/W-WG defeated Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/M 36-28. Ayden Horner (106), Levi Ellingson (113), Dereck Ellingson (120), Tyler Vandendriessche (132), Jake Byrne (145), Trevor Eisfeld (152), Jace Paplow (170) and Buchholz (195) won for T-M-B/W-WG.

WHS 42, DBLQPVM 24106-Schutz (W) dec. Hubbard 6-1; 113-Artiga (W) pin G.Johnson 2:34; 120-T.Johnson (D) pin Hennings 3:35; 126-Prunty (W) pin Wittnebel 2:34; 132-Magana (W) pin Foss 3:05; 138-Pavelko (W) pin Gearman 1:57; 145-Kanten (D) MD Rogers 15-3; 152-Donkersloot (W) pin Anderson 5:54; 160-Mortenson (D) TF Neuberger 20-2, 6:00; 170-Byrne (W) dec. Struxness 3-2; 182-Riley (W) dec. Schmitt 1-0; 195-Lehmann (D) pin Herrera 4:00; 220-Kempema (W) dec. Bungarden 4-2; 285-Hutt (D) dec. Putnam 2-1.WHS 34, TMB/WWG 32106-Horner (T) dec. Schutz 2-0; 113-Artiga (W) pin L.Ellingson 1:00; 120-D.Ellingson (T) TF Hennings 17-1, 4:00; 126-Prunty (W) pin VanDam :44; 132-Vandendriessche (T) dec. Magana 5-3; 138-Pavelko (W) dec. Axford 3-1; 145-Byrne (T) dec. Donkersloot 4-1; 152-Eisfeld (T) pin Mullaney; 160-Mayer (T) pin Neuberger :18; 170-Paplow (T) pin Rogers 3:11; 182-Byrne (W) MD Timm 12-4; 195-Riley (W) pin Radke; 220-Kempema (W) dec. Buchholz 7-5; 285-Putnam (W) pin Bauer 1:32.Minneota Triangular

MINNEOTA -- State Class A champions Hunter Burnett and Michael Suda led Pipestone Area to a narrow 35-27 win over Minneota in a battle of state-ranked Class A teams.

Burnett pinned his foe at 120 pounds and Suda did the same at 132 as the Arrows, rated 11th in Minnesota according to The Guillotine, edged fifth-ranked Minneota in a match that wasn’t decided until 220 pounds.

It was there that Pipestone Area’s Sylas Stangeland pinned the Vikings’ Blake Nelson in 1:51 to give his team a 14-point lead. Grant Budden (106), Eric Lange (126), Bill Olsen (145), McKinley Bush (152) and Garrett Ploeger (170) also won for Pipestone Area.

Luverne Triangular

LUVERNE -- Jackson County Central’s Dalton Wagner, Minnesota’s fourth-ranked 160-pounder in Class A, continued his success during the 2016-17 campaign with a fall over Redwood-River Valley’s James Ploeger in the Luverne triangular. But the Huskies didn’t have the horses to keep RRV from winning as a team, 39-24.

Caleb Vancura (120), Zach Poelaert (132), Aaron Munoz (138) and Logan Preuss (152) also won for JCC. Vancura earned a 3-1 decision over Mathew Zueg. Poelaert and Munoz pinned their foes, and Preuss won by 6-2 decision.

JCC forfeited three of the final five weight classes.

Redwood-River Valley also defeated Luverne, 39-33. Hunter Baker (106), Jed Dooyema (138), Jeremiah Dooyema (152), Jake Haugen (160), Solomon Nielsen (182) and Zach Luke (220) earned on-mat wins for LHS. Nielsen, the third-rated 170-pounder in Class AA, pinned Adam Bommersbach at 182 pounds.

Luverne trimmed JCC 30-27 in the Cardinals’ second match. In a big showdown at 170 pounds, Nielsen decisioned Wagner 13-8. Falls were turned in by JCC’s Mathew Mohning at 120, Munoz at 138, Jacob Twinnereim at 145 and Eli Edlin at 195. Jeremiah Dooyema (152) earned a fall for Luverne.

W/RRC 49, Canby 30

Winning four of the last five weight classes, Wabasso/Red Rock Central was able to trip Canby 49-30. Cole Werner (170), Nick Altermatt (182), Mitchell Fulton (195) and Devan Liebl (220) put W/RRC over the top.

Mason Irlbeck (106), Josh Hesse (126), Tyson Doubler (138), Austin Irlbeck (145) and Jared Schroepfer (152) also won for W/RRC.

Marshall Triangular

MARSHALL -- In a match that included seven double forfeits, Adrian bested Fulda/Murray 30-10. Dragons Brandon Combs pinned F/MCC’s Dawson Blankenship in 4:32 at 113 pounds, and Preston Nelson pinned Christian Kuball in 1:02 at 126. Danny Blankenship won for F/MCC at 120 pounds with a 9-0 win over Tylor Hix.

In Adrian’s other match, Marshall dominated 65-6. Adrian’s wins came at 132 where Chandler Combs won a 5-2 decision and at 285 where Scot Edwards earned a 16-12 win.

H-M-S Quad

Sibley-Ocheyedan blistered Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at the H-M-S Quadrangular, taking all but three weight classes en route to a 60-18 win. Falls were turned in by Generals Mario Martinez at 113 pounds, Trey Schuck (120), Mitchell Paca (132), Dylan Schuck (152), Garrett Sayler (160), Trent Kruger (170), Hunter DeJong (195), Matt Naig (285) and Jose Flores (106).

Trey Schuck, Paca, Dylan Schuck, Sayler, Kruger and Naig all dispatched their opponents in the first period. Sayler had the quickest pin of the bunch, in 31 seconds.

West Sioux Quad

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock rolled over Hinton 54-21 at the West Sioux Quadrangular. After four weight classes, the match was tied 9-9, but CL/G-LR won the next five matches to take control.

Gable Sieperda (132), Mitch Van Beek (138), Caleb Kramer (145) and Dylan Sprock (152) had successive falls. Teammates Austin Winkel (195) and Jarrett Meyer (220) also pinned their opponents.