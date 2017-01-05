Hockey: Waseca sneaks past Trojans in OT

Maggie Putnam scored for Worthington with an assist from Delayne Kuhl. And Hannah Barry added a goal with an assist from Kya Nickel to go ahead by two goals.

But Waseca came back in the third period. Hailie Tegmeier and Averi Dahlberg scored in the third period to tie it up going into overtime. Katie Johnson scored the game-winner for the Bluejays in overtime.

“Waseca made some exceptional plays and moved the puck well,” Trojans head coach Chad Nickel said. “We got tucked in close to our net and gave them some opportunities to move the puck around and that’s how they got that last goal.”

Worthington was outshot 68-6 in the game, but Kruse saved 65 shots to keep the Trojans in contention.

“You just have to be focused,” Kruse said. “My head was in the game. It wasn’t anywhere else.”

Nickel was happy with Worthington’s performance and thought they showed improvement despite letting the game slip away.

“Things are starting to come together,” the coach said. “They’re making their passes and keeping their feet moving and taking opportunities to pick off the puck.”

The Trojans are 0-9 and play at Morris-Benson on Saturday.

Worthington 0 2 0 0 -- 2Waseca 0 0 2 1 -- 3BoysNew Ulm 4, Luverne 1

LUVERNE -- Luverne outshot New Ulm 42-16 and scored the first goal of the game, but New Ulm scored four unanswered goals in the second and third periods to defeat the Cardinals.

Luverne opened the scoring with 7:08 to go as Kasyn Kruse scored a power play goal with an assist from Tyler Reisdorfer.

And it was all New Ulm from there.

Brandon Melhop, who finished the game with three goals and an assist, scored two goals in the second period, the first of which was shorthanded.

Nate Miller, who had an assist in the second period, scored in the third and Melhop added an empty netter with 44 seconds to go.

Luverne (9-3-1) plays at St. Paul Academy at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

New Ulm 0 2 2 -- 4Luverne 1 0 0 -- 1Fairmont 2, Windom Area 1

WINDOM -- Tom Havnen’s third-period power play goal was the difference as Fairmont defeated Windom Area.

Sam Mensing scored the game’s first goal to give Fairmont a 1-0 lead. However, Kyle Espenson scored an even-strength goal on assists from David Volk and Eli Becker to tie the game at 1-all after the first period.

Neither team scored in the second, but Havnen scored in the third to send the Cardinals to the victory.

Peter Ignaszewski made 17 saves for the Eagles, while Colby Kuhl saved 26 shots.

Fairmont 1 0 1 -- 2

Windom Area 1 0 0 -- 1