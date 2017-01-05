Boys basketball: Adrian romps over HL-O

Jacob Stamer, Frank Serrao, Zach Bierman, Tristan White, Ryan Weineke, Kalvin Ross, Nate Lonneman, Zach Hendel, and Mitch Lonneman all scored for Adrian.

Stamer led the Dragons with 15 points, all of which came in the first half. Mitchell Lonneman tallied a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Hendel and Nate Lonneman each scored 10.

Lee Gunther led the Wildcats with 11 points and 10 rebounds and Hunter Zins had four steals and three assists.

HL-O hosts Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman on Tuesday. Adrian hosts Minneota on Monday.

Adrian 41 67HL-O 18 30

LAMBERTON -- Red Rock Central had three players in double figures as the Falcons remained undefeated this season with a 21-point victory over Mountain Lake Area.

The Falcons, who improve to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference, have been using a stifling defense to run away from opponents this season.

“We pride ourselves on defense,” RRC head coach Brian Walker said. “The kids are buying into that.”

MLA, in fact, was the first team all year to hit the 50-point mark against the Falcons.

Luke Engen scored 17 points and had six rebounds to lead Red Rock Central. Trevor Pederson had 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Brady Rasmussen had 14 points and dished out five assists.

The Wolverines (8-3, 4-0) were led by Levi Stoesz, who scored his 1,000th career point in the second half. He needed 13 points coming into the game and finished with a game-high 24 points.

RRC is at Wabasso on Saturday before having a busy week next week. The Falcons play Edgerton twice and are at Hills-Beaver Creek on Friday in a key conference game.

MLA 24 50RRC 35 71

EDGERTON -- Logan Walhof made a layup with 4.2 seconds to go to propel Southwest Christian over Murray County Central.

MCC made a basket with 10 seconds to go to tie the game at 70, before Walhof took the ball all the way down the floor to hit the game winner.

Cole Bassett attempted a three at the buzzer for the Rebels but couldn’t sink it.

The teams were evenly matched and kept the game within a possession or two the whole way, and both sides made six 3-pointers.

AJ Vanderby led the Eagles with 21 points, Jeremy Vander Woude scored 15, Jacob Van Dam scored 11 points. Walhof scored seven including the game winner.

Bassett scored 24 points for MCC, including 18 in the first half. Nate Everson and Brad Schreiber each scored 11 points.

The Eagles made 66-percent of their 2-point field goals and 54-percent of their threes.

SWC is 4-1 and 3-1 in Red Rock Conference play and plays at Dawson-Boyd on Saturday.

SWC 38 72MCC 41 70

REDWOOD FALLS -- Mitch Irlbeck scored 32 points for Redwood Valley and was a perfect 9-for-9 on free throws as the Cardinals defeated Jackson County Central 85-79.

James Pendleton added 19 points for Redwood Valley, who made 11 3-pointers.

Four players scored in double digits for JCC, but they missed the inside presence of Nico Feroni, who was injured in the Huskies’ game against Worthington on Tuesday. Jacob Christopher led with 23 points, Ryan Christopher scored 14 and had eight assists. Rudy Voss scored 13 points and Chris Gumto scored 10 and had eight rebounds.

JCC (7-2) hosts Pipestone Area on Saturday.

JCC 39 79RV 38 85

HILLS -- Zach Scholten scored 28 points and collected six rebounds to lead Hills-Beaver Creek past Fulda.

Preston Wilhelmi added 16 points for the Patriots, who improve to 5-2 overall and 4-0 in the conference.

Justin Dierks scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds for the Raiders.

H-BC is at Adrian on Tuesday and hosts Red Rock Central on Friday.

Fulda 27 45H-BC 29 59

WESTBROOK -- Anthony Ross scored a game-high 30 points to lead Westbrook-Walnut Grove past Ellsworth in a Red Rock Conference matchup.

Ross added eight rebounds for the Chargers, who improve to 6-2 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

Cole Bunting adding 12 points and five blocks for W-WG, while Matt DePrez and Andrew Quade each scored eight points.

The Chargers are at Luverne on Saturday.

Ellsworth 15 28W-WG 47 76

LAKE PARK, Iowa -- Host Harris-Lake Park outscored George-Little Rock 17-9 in the first quarter, going on a 7-0 run late. But George-Little Rock went on a 12-0 run to start the second quarter and won by nine.

Caleb Terhark scored 15 points and Josh Haken had 14 to pace the Mustangs.

For H-LP, Brett Sohn had 19 points and six assists and Jordan Kyle had 18 points and nine rebounds.

George-Little Rock 9 31 46 66Harris-Lake Park 17 25 41 57