Prep wrestling: Sibley-Ocheyedan is sharp in Spirit Lake

Jose Flores had a strong day for the Generals at 106 pounds, beating Cherokee’s Mason Goebel 6-4, Johnny Hua of MOC/Floyd Valley 6-1, Austin Kegley of North by 19-10 major decision and Joe Waters of Spirit Lake 13-9.

Dylan Schuck pinned three opponents at 152 pounds and won another match by a 6-3 margin. Garrett Sayler went 3-0, winning by two decisions and a fall at 160. Matt Naig, at 285, won three matches by fall -- in 39 seconds, 43 seconds and 44 seconds -- before pinning his last rival in 1:53.

LCWM at JCC

JACKSON -- Jackson County Central dominated Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 61-12, losing only two weight classes (182 and 285) by forfeit.

Mathew Mohning (113 pounds), Zach Poelaert (132), Logan Preuss (152) and Eli Edlin (220) all won by fall for the Huskies. Dalton Wagner beat Elijah Northquest by 17-2 technical fall at 170. Justin Heckard (145) and Jacob Tvinnereim (160) won by major decisions.