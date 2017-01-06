Cole Clausen led Luverne (2-6) with 19 points, Eli Haugom scored 12, Mark Robinson scored 11 and Brayden Jacobsma scored 11.

Lovell was 10-for-21 from behind the 3-point line and finished with 31 points. Wyatt Minion scored 11 points for the Eagles (3-6).

Luverne plays at Westbrook-Walnut Grove today. Windom Area plays at Springfield on Monday.

Luverne 28 70Windom 22 64Fulda 75, Ellsworth 40

ELLSWORTH -- Justin Dierks filled the box score for Fulda (5-5) as it defeated Ellsworth (0-8).

Dierks had 12 points, seven assists, seven rebounds and five steals. Dalton Slinger scored 18 points for the Raiders and Leighton Gehl had six steals.

Brandon Kramer scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Panthers.

Ellsworth plays at Southwest Christian on Tuesday. Fulda plays at Westbrook-Walnut Grove on Tuesday.

Fulda 45 75Ellsworth 17 40T-M-B 69, LQPV 59

TRACY -- Spencer Smith scored 35 points and had nine assists as Tracy-Milroy-Balaton defeated Lac qui Parle Valley.

Moses Dolan scored 23 points and had seven assists and nine rebounds for the Panthers.

Isaac Gerdes led LQPV with 30 points and Caden Bjornjeld scored nine.

T-M-B plays at MACCRAY on Tuesday.

LQPV 24 59T-M-B 32 69CL 89, Okoboji 87, 2 OT

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- Central Lyon made the game-winning basket with five seconds to go in double overtime to top Okoboji.

Okoboji drove the full length of the court and missed a contested layup to yield the game to the Lions.

Central Lyon (3-5) trailed by five with a minute to go in the first overtime, but made a 3-point shot and forced a steal and Riley Van Wyhe made a shot to tie the game.

Van Wyhe scored 30 points, Mitch Haselhoff scored 21 and Zed Heimensen scored 15.

Bryce Peter led Okoboji with 30 points, Logan Abrahamson scored 19, Cris Halbur scored 11 and Kip Hurd scored 10.

The Lions were 13-for-14 on free throws.

Central Lyon plays MOC-Floyd Valley on Friday.