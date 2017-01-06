Girls basketball: WHS wins free throw extravaganza

“I felt fortunate that I had enough players to finish the game,” he said.

Worthington led 42-29 at halftime, saw the Cardinals climb to within three points with six minutes remaining, then made a spurt to win by 19. There were 91 free throws attempted in the game, with Redwood Valley making 17 of 44 and Worthington 26 of 47.

Foul trouble plagued WHS in the first half. Senior Ahmitara Alwal was called for her fourth shortly before halftime. Another Trojan, Anneke Weg, was lost with about five minutes remaining in the game due to an ankle injury.

Redwood Valley got very hot from long range with a little more than six minutes to go, hitting three 3-pointers in rapid succession. Then Worthington, said Lindner, “hit some crucial shots and (the refs) called some fouls. So we were able to capitalize on some of those three pointers.”

Emma Thuringer led Worthington (7-5) with 17 points. Emily Shaffer added 14 points and Alwal 10. Several other players filled in with gutsy efforts.

“We showed some poise coming down the stretch,” Lindner said. “And that was a lot of girls coming off the bench.”

Worthington 42 73Redwood Valley 29 54WORTHINGTON (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Othow 0-3-1-7, Sauerbrei 0-2-4-8, A.Alwal 0-1-8-10, Thuringer 0-5-7-17, Kill 1-1-0-5, R.Alwal 0-2-2-6, Weg 0-1-0-2, Shaffer 0-5-4-14, Chan 0-2-0-4. Totals 1-22-26-73.REDWOOD VALLEY (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Panitzke 0-0-1-1, Klinkner 1-4-4-15, Kodet 0-3-0-6, Frank 0-1-0-2, Stoen 0-1-1-3, Ahrens 1-0-4-7, Johnson 1-0-1-4, Martius 1-0-3-6, Whitaker 0-1-1-3, Sommers 1-1-2-7. Totals 5-11-17-54.H-BC 61, R-T-R 29

HILLS -- Avery Van Roekel became the fourth player in Hills-Beaver Creek girls basketball history to score 1,000 career points as the Patriots defeated R-T-R.

Van Roekel needed 16 points to go over the 1,000 point threshold and scored 17. She also had eight rebounds and three assists.

Sidney Fick scored 18 points with eight rebounds, four steals and four blocks for the Patriots, and Jasmine Lingen scored 12 points.

Hallie Lingen and Jackie Dressen each scored seven points for the Knights.

H-B-C hosts Heron Lake-Okabena on Thursday.

SWC 79, Edgerton 49

EDGERTON -- Four players scored in double digits for Southwest Christian (8-0) as it topped Edgerton (4-4).

Brooklyn De Kam scored 22 points, Chantel Groen scored 16, Jazlyn Prins scored 14 and Emily Nerem scored 10.

Nerem added nine rebounds and five assists, while Groen had four rebounds, De Kam had three and Prins had three.

Liz Buckridge led Edgerton with 12 points, all on 3-pointers. Chynna Berning scored nine points and Halle Wassink scored eight.

Southwest Christian plays at Dawson-Boyd at 2 p.m. today. Edgerton plays at Minneota on Monday.

Edgerton 26 49SWC 49 79Fulda 73, MCC 69

SLAYTON -- Fulda outscored Murray County Central 14-10 to win in overtime after the teams were knotted up at 59 after regulation.

Randi Tiesler led Fulda with 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Emily Schroer scored 16 with eight rebounds, and Courtney Zins had a team-high 11 rebounds.

Three Rebels tallied double-doubles as Montana Beckman had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Mallory Loosbrock had 16 points and 18 rebounds, and Rachel Van Iperen had 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Fulda 31 59 73MCC 20 59 69HL-O 44, MLA 43

OKABENA -- Mountain Lake Area (5-7) staged a major comeback, clawing its way out of a 20-point hole, but came up just short as it fell to Heron Lake-Okabena (2-6).

MLA had the ball with five seconds to go and a chance to win the game, but the Wildcats forced a turnover to hang on to the victory.

Gabbie Stenzel led HL-O with 24 points and Liana Blomgren led MLA with 10 points.

Mountain Lake Area plays at Mankato Loyola on Monday. HL-O plays at Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman on Monday.

MLA 14 43HL-O 29 44WA 43, Luverne 41

WINDOM -- Windom Area (4-7) and Luverne (3-7) played each other tight the whole game as the Eagles led by three at halftime and held on to win by two.

Madison Maras led WA with 10 points, while Kyli Naumann scored seven.

Maurissa Isaacs led the Eagles 12 rebounds.

Kami Sawtelle led the Cardinals with 16 points and Sierra Schmuck scored seven.

Luverne hosts Westbrook-Walnut Grove today and Windom Area hosts St. James on Tuesday.

Luverne 23 41Windom Area 26 43Adrian 51, Ellsworth 44

ADRIAN -- Hannah Bullerman poured 24 points through the hoop as Adrian upended Ellsworth.

Devin Dreesen scored 18 points for Ellsworth with 10 rebounds and five assists. Teammate Kallie Chapa added 10 points.

Adrian, which led by 12 points at halftime, allowed Ellsworth to get to within four points in the second half.

Adrian out-rebounded Ellsworth 39-29 and committed just seven turnovers to the Panthers’ 20.

Ellsworth 20 44Adrian 32 51Rock Valley 77, S-O 69

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- Cassie Van Beek’s big night was too much for Sibley-Ocheyedan to overcome as it lost to Rock Valley.

Van Beek led Rock Valley with 25 points, 18 rebounds and four steals. Sammi Blum scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and Alexis Mousel scored 16.

Britta Harberts scored 15 points and had 12 rebounds for S-O, while Jill Berkland led with 21 points and Toni Lonneman scored 16.

S-O 16 42 53 69Rock Valley 22 39 62 77