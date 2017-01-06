Hockey: Luverne falls to highly-ranked St. Paul Academy

The Spartans jumped out to a big early lead, scoring four goals in the first period and added two more in the final 25 seconds of the second.

Five St. Paul Academy skaters scored, with Dom Picciano scoring twice. Adam Zukowski, Dev McCabe, Jack Johnston and Matt Dahlseide also scored. Dahlseide, McCabe and Weston Lombard all had two assists.

St. Paul Academy & Summit had 31 shots on goal to Luverne’s 24.

Luverne (9-5) hosts Fairmont on Tuesday.

Luverne 0 0 0 -- 0SPA 4 2 0 -- 6Dodge County 4, WA 2

KASSON -- Matthew Determan scored two goals and had an assist as Dodge County defeated Windom Area.

Dodge County scored two goals in the first and added one goal in each the second and third.

Alexander Nelson and Adam Smith also scored for DC.

David Volk scored in the second period for the Eagles and Jesse Pigman scored in the third with an assist from Ethan Becker.

Dodge County outshot WA 41-23

The Eagles (3-9) host Redwood Valley on Thursday.

WA 0 1 1 -- 2DC 2 1 1 -- 4Girls: Luverne 7, M/B 1

BENSON -- Luverne put up four goals in the first period as it defeated Morris/Benson.

Mariah Aukes and Maddie Dinger each scored two goals for the Cardinals.

Regan Feit, Karly Spree and Madison Crabtree also scored for Luverne.

Morris/Benson scored its only goal in the third period.

Luverne improves to 8-5 and plays at Prairie Centre today.

Luverne 4 1 2 -- 7M/B 0 0 1 -- 1