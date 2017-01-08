The teams combined for four goals in the first period, and went into the second with the score tied at two goals apiece.

That’s when Trojans netminder Carter Ponto took over. After allowing two goals in the first, he locked down the net for the final two periods, finishing the game with 29 saves.

Ryan Newman scored the game-winner for Worthington 14:22 into the second period with an assist from Jordan Jensen.

Bryce Olsen scored the first goal unassisted for Worthington in the opening period to make it 1-0.

Dylan Detoy scored two goals for M/BA at 10:35 and 13:44 to take a 2-1 lead.

Worthington tied it up about a minute later when Tommy Bauman scored with an assist from Lance Hibma.

M/BA led Worthington in shots on goal 31-27.

Worthington improves to 2-8 on the season and plays at Marshall on Tuesday.

MARSHALL -- Taylor Eggers set a Worthington school record with a 9.7 on the floor exercise as the Trojans took second at the Marshall Invitational with a team score of 142.7. Only Willmar finished ahead of them, scoring 145.425.

Gymnastics

McKenna Prunty finished third in the all-around, scoring 36.225. She placed third on the vault (9.3) and the balance beam (8.725).

Maria Contreras took second on the uneven parallel bars (8.775).

Eggers school record on the floor exercise was good for first and helped the Trojans to a team record for floor exercise.

The Trojans are in action again on Tuesday at Fairmont.

BENSON -- Morris/Benson Area started fast, scoring three first-period goals as it defeated Worthington 5-2 in girls hockey on Saturday.

Girls hockey

Libbey Pendill, Megan Kirkeide and Hallie Watzke scored in the first for the Storm. Taryn Picht added a goal in the second and another in the third.

Watzke finished with a goal and two assists.

Maddie Schmidt scored the first goal for Worthington with 30 seconds remaining in the second period with assists by Delayne Kuhl and Kya Nickel.

Nickel scored the Trojans’ second goal early in the third with an assist from Hannah Barrie.

M/BA had 27 shots on goal, while WHS had 20.

Worthington (0-11) plays at Marshall on Tuesday.

SAUK CENTRE -- Mikayla Olson and Abby Ecker each scored two goals for Prairie Centre as it defeated Luverne 6-1 on Saturday.

Kylee Hopp and Kenzie Christianson added goals in the third period for PC.

Madison Crabtree scored Luverne’s lone goal two minutes into the third period with an assist from Mariah Aukes.

Luverne (8-6) hosts Fairmont on Tuesday.

LUVERNE -- Three players scored in double digits for Westbrook-Walnut Grove as it defeated Luverne 71-52 in boys basketball on Saturday.

Boys basketball

Matt DePrez led the Chargers with 15 points. Kyle Kuehl scored 11 and Anthony Ross scored 10.

Cole Claussen notched a double-double for the Cardinals with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Eli Haugom scored 12 points and Layne Curtis scored seven.

JACKSON -- Three players neared 20 points for Jackson County Central as it defeated Pipestone Area 75-71 on Saturday.

Ryan Christopher scored 20 points, Nico Feroni scored 19 and Jacob Christopher scored 18 for the Huskies (8-2). Eleven of Feroni’s points came in the first half.

JCC plays Estherville Lincoln Central (Iowa) today. PA (4-6) hosts Luverne on Tuesday.

Red Rock Central defeated Wabasso 72-38 and remains undefeated at 9-0. Southwest Christian (5-1) defeated Dawson-Boyd 68-67.

LUVERNE -- Kami Sawtelle led Luverne with 15 points as it defeated Westbrook-Walnut Grove 55-47 in girls basketball on Saturday.

Girls basketball

Jadyn Anderson scored 11 for the Cardinals, Sierra Schmuck scored nine and Hailey Remme scored eight.

The Chargers’ Grace Woelber made four 3-point shots on the way to leading all scorers with 19 points. Emma Woelber added 16 points.

After trailing 28-17 at halftime, W-WG scored 30 points in the second half.

JACKSON -- Pipestone Area (9-0) remains undefeated as it defeated Jackson County Central 51-38 on Saturday.

The Arrows led 23-17 at halftime.

Melissa Brandt led the Huskies (1-10) with 15 points and Molly Brinkman scored seven.

JCC plays at Estherville Lincoln Central (Iowa) today. PA plays at Southwest Christian on Tuesday.

Red Rock Central defeated Wabasso 59-41.

PIPESTONE -- The Pipestone Area wrestling team had a great day in its home gym on Saturday as it went 3-0 at the Pipestone Duals, defeating Adrian 72-9, Fairmont/Martin County West 38-26 and Sibley-Ocheyedan 42-33. S-O went 1-2, defeating F/MCW 45-35 and falling to Wabasso/Red Rock Central 39-36. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove went 2-1, defeating Adrian 72-3 and F/MCW 42-29 and losing to W/RRC 43-17.

Wrestling

PA’s Garrett Ploeger wrestled for a grand total of 42 seconds in the Arrows’ three duals as he pinned Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Corey Nasers in 0:18 and F/MCW’s Conner Tordsen in 0:24 and won by forfeit against Adrian at 170 pounds.

Hunter Burnett went 3-0 for the Arrows at 120 pounds, as he topped S-O’s Trey Schuck in 0:34, beat F/MCW’s Jordan Wolter by major decision 11-2, and pinned Adrian’s Tylor Hix in 2:55.

Michael Suda went 3-0 for PA at 132, as he pinned S-O’s Cody Hout in 1:59 and Adrian’s Chandler Combs in 2:59, and won by major decision 16-6 over Zach Ringnell of F/MCW.

Sibley-Ocheyedan and W/RRC were tied at 30 with three matches to go. Jonathan Lopez (W/RRC) won by 1-0 decision over Hunter Dejong at 195 pounds. And Griffin Willhite sealed the dual for W/RRC when he pinned Trevor Kruger in 1:24.

The Generals’ Dylan Schuck pinned three opponents at 152 pounds. He pinned Lance Wagner (W/RRC) in 2:35, Miles Fitzgerald (F/MCW) in 0:10, and McKinley Bush (PA) in 3:10.

Garrett Sayler also went 3-0 at 160 pounds for S-O, pinning W/RRC’s Cole Werner in 1:34 and PA’s McKinley Bush in 1:32, and winning by 4-2 decision over F/MCW’s Collin Steuber.

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Luverne took ninth at the Dan Pansch/Jesse James Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday, scoring 98.5 points.

Solomon Nielsen took first at 170 pounds, winning two matches by fall, one by tech fall and one by major decision. In the final, he defeated Cade Bruggeman of Harrisburg, S.D. by major decision 14-5.

Jake Haugen placed sixth at 160 pounds, Jeremiah Dooyema placed sixth at 152 pounds, Will Natte placed sixth at 145 pounds and Jed Dooyema placed sixth at 138 pounds.