Sophie Johnson scored 14 points for the Grizzlies, Greta Johnson scored 12, Abby Satterle scored 11 and Kaylee Johnson scored 10.

The vast majority of the scoring for the Chargers came from Emma Woelber and Grace Woelber who scored 38 of the team’s 46 points. Emma Woelber scored 24 and Grace Woelber scored 14.

W-WG (2-10) plays at Mountain Lake Area on Thursday.

Hendricks 26 47W-WG 24 46JCC 48, ELC 43

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa -- Jackson County Central won its second game of the season as it defeated Estherville-Lincoln Central, Iowa.

Alaina Wolff led the Huskies with 20 points, while Lauren Murphy scored 14.

JCC (2-10) plays at Redwood Valley today.

JCC 27 48ELC 19 43R-T-R 60, Ellsworth 39

ELLSWORTH -- Two players eclipsed the 20-point threshold for Russell-Tyler-Ruthton as it defeated Ellsworth.

Tina Haroldson led the Knights with 22 points and Hallie Lingen came in just behind with 20.

Devin Dreesen led the Panthers with 15 points.

Ellsworth is 1-9 and hosts Murray County Central on Tuesday.

R-T-R 25 60Ellsworth 14 39Mankato Loyola 62, MLA 33

MANKATO -- Mankato Loyola outscored Mountain Lake Area by 20 points in the second half as it defeated the Wolverines.

Lindsey Theuninck led the Crusaders with 18 points and Megan Mettler scored 12.

Liama Blomgren scored nine points and had seven rebounds for MLA.

The Wolverines (5-8) host Westbrook-Walnut Grove on Thursday.

MLA 18 33Mankatoa Loyola 27 62H-LP 75, S-O 57

SIBLEY, Iowa -- Jazmin Voehl, Taylor Meyer and Madison Brevik combined for 59 points to lead Harris-Lake Park to a solid victory over Sibley-Ocheyedan.

Voehl and Meyer both scored 21 points and Brevik had 17. Voehl also had 16 rebounds and Meyer had 10. Meyer added four steals.

Carley Sievert scored 20 points for Sibley-Ocheyedan. Teammate Jill Berkland tallied 15.

Britta Harberts was credited with 19 rebounds for the Generals.

H-LP 23 41 62 75Sibley-Ocheyedan 8 30 43 57