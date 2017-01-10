Prep wrestling: TMB/WWG wins twice in Fulda

There was a 46-27 win over Luverne and a 69-9 win over Fulda/Murray County Central. In another match, Luverne defeated F/MCC 16-12.

Luverne standout Solomon Nielsen earned a fall in 4:32 over TMB/WWG’s Jace Paplow at 170 pounds. The Cardinals also got pins from Tucker Oeltjenbruns at 126 pounds, Riley Baker at 132 and Jake Haugen at 160.

TMB/WWG recorded falls from Derek Ellingson in just 37 seconds at 120, Anthony Axford at 138 and Tyler Timm at 182.

Fulda/Murray County Central picked up a win over TMB/WWG with a forfeit at 106 pounds. In another match, Danny Blankenship decisioned TMB/WWG’s Derek VanDam at 126 pounds.

In the Luverne match with F/MCC, which was filled with forfeits, the Cardinals got an on-mat win from Hunter Baker at 106 by 9-0 major decision. Fulda/Murray County Central’s Danny Blankenship pinned Justyce Ripka in 2:53 at 120, and teammate Jon Gehl pinned Matt Hup in 3:44 at 152.