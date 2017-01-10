Gymnastics: Worthington tops Martin County Area

“We stuck together as a team,” Worthington head coach Joni Reitmeier said. “We had new routines and added in some exciting gymnastics that the girls hit on.”

Peterson won the vault, scoring a 9.4, uneven parallel bars (9.45), balance beam (9.5), floor exercise (9.475) and the all-around (37.825).

Worthington’s Maria Contreras finished second in the all-around (35.9), uneven parallel bars (8.85) and balance beam (9.2).

Taylor Eggers finished third in the all-around for Worthington (35.215), and placed second on the vault (9.175), and floor exercise (9.275).

Kara Thuringer placed third in the vault for the Trojans, scoring 9.15, and third in the floor exercise (9.1).

Gracia Elias and Autumn Drahota tied for third on the uneven parallel bars (8.425) and Elias placed third on the balance beam (9.175).

The Trojans were without talented gymnast, McKenna Prunty, who fractured the fifth metatarsal in her foot and will be sidelined for about four weeks.

“We’re rallying around her and she is working with the girls,” Reitmeier said. “We had some girls step up onto varsity and perform well.”

The Trojans junior varsity team defeated Martin County Area 130.35-122.05. Worthington’s Adamari Rangel won the JV all-around, scoring 31.

Worthington is in action again on Thursday in Mankato against Mankato East, Mankato West and Red Wing.